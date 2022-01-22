"You cannot be a Black man in that position and lose your cool the way you did" – Stephen A. Smith on Penny Hardaway's reaction to media scrutiny

University of Memphis coach Penny Hardaway found himself in the national spotlight Friday. After coming into the college basketball season with strong expectations, the Tigers have struggled instead.

Memphis had one of the strongest recruiting classes in the country. Unfortunately, that haul hasn't resulted in wins, and the frustration has started to build.

After another disappointing loss Thursday night against SMU, Hardaway had harsh words for the media that have questioned the direction of his team. Hardaway was blunt, stressing that the team is young and doesn't have its full roster. The rant caught the attention of national media, including ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith, who spoke about Hardaway on Friday on ESPN's "First Take."

"You've been in the NBA for 15 years ... now, you're a leader of young men," Smith said. "Unfortunately, unfairly ... you cannot be a Black man in that position and lose your cool the way that you did."

Penny Hardaway and Memphis struggling

It's been a challenging season so far for Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers.

Despite entering the season with a roster full of hyped prospects like high school phenoms Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren, the Memphis Tigers (9-8) have buckled. The frustration has started to show, especially Thursday night with coach Penny Hardaway voicing his displeasure with the media in his postgame news conference.

Although both possess a serious amount of talent, they have the disadvantage of being young, even in the era of one-and-dones.

Bates reclassified to join the Tigers early and has been forced into a role as the team's starting point guard. Duren, who is a potential top 10 selection in the 2022 NBA draft, is technically still supposed to be a senior in high school.

After having to deal with injuries to older players on the roster, it's clear the youth and inexperience of the Tigers has shown.

The recent comments from Hardaway will only draw attention to Memphis, and it will be interesting to see if the team can regroup and start winning.

Hardaway was the No. 3 overall pick in the 1993 draft out of then-Memphis State and formed one of the NBA's most exciting, young duos with Shaquille O'Neal on the Orlando Magic. He was a four-time All-Star before injuries derailed his career.

Memphis retired his jersey, No. 25, in 1994, and he returned to the school to coach his alma mater in 2018.

