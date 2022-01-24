Shaquille O'Neal names the two teams he believes will headline Super Bowl LVI

Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal is known for his larger-than-life personality while also being well versed in topics other than just the NBA. O'Neal is a businessman and philanthropist who also enjoys other professional sports as well, particularly football.

A diehard Dallas Cowboys fan, O'Neal was asked who he believes will make Super Bowl LVI in just a few weeks at SoFi Stadium. On his "The Big Podcast with Shaq" in an episode called "The Big Wig," the four-time NBA Champion talked about the NFL and the playoffs.

Earlier on in the season, O'Neal predicted that his beloved Dallas Cowboys would make a run to the Super Bowl this year, sadly that did not come to pass. The Cowboys were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round, going down 17-23.

This meant that in the spirit of the postseason, Shaquille O'Neal needed to make a new prediction for this season's championship game. O'Neal's co-host on the show, Nischelle Turner, definitely obliged and asked exactly that in this week's episode. O'Neal went on to give his picks for who he thought would now be going to the Super Bowl.

“Imma go with the Bills. Bills vs Rams... The Chiefs ain’t gonna make it. The Chiefs are going down." - Shaq on the Big Wig podcast

The Buffalo Bills will have to first defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. The winner of that game will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game.

As for the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams are playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon and the winner of that game will play the San Francisco 49ers in the conference championship matchup.

O'Neal predicts Bills v Rams Super Bowl LVI matchup

Shaquille O'Neal recently made his picks for who will play in Super Bowl LVI

While NBA champion and All-Star Shaquille predicted the Buffalo Bills would play the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs, during the same podcast he also appeared to double down on his affection for the Bills. Seemingly going against his co-host Turner and her appreciation for the Kansas City Chiefs in the same breath.

“The Chiefs ain’t gonna make it. The Chiefs are going down next weekend.”-Shaquille O'Neal

Turner quickly went on to ask if O'Neal wanted to make a bet on the Super Bowl. He decided against calling that game, instead opting to make a prediction on the AFC divisional matchup between Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs and Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills. O'Neal thought this was the better option seeing as both he and Turner are each rooting for one of the teams.

Turner happily agreed to a bet with him considering his previous track record of poor betting decisions. While he didn't say exactly what he would get if the Buffalo Bills were to win, Turner on the other hand said that if the Chiefs get the win at home over the Bills that she wants a VIP section at Shaq's funhouse.

Will Shaq's Super Bowl bet come to fruition or will he come up short on yet another prediction? We will simply have to wait and see as the two teams meet tonight.

