Watch: Shaquille O’Neal throws money at Charles Barkley in hilarious behind-the-scenes video

Shaquille O'Neal and friend Charles Barkley, co-hosts of the NBA on TNT show, are fond of goofing around. There's been hundreds of clips showing different fun activities and teases they share while on set, the latest being Shaq making it rain on Chuck while in a dressing room.

The behind-the-scenes clip from their set recording shows Shaquille O'Neal with wads of cash, dishing them out on Charles Barkley, who's seated with his head bowed.

The clip was shared by the Emmy award-winning TV host and reporter for Warner Media, Ro Parrish, on his Instagram account. He tagged the clip as his favorite behind-the-scenes moment filming with both Hall of Famers.

Shaquille O'Neal's 19-year career in the NBA

As a 20-year old, Shaquille O’Neal made his way into the NBA as the first overall pick in the 1992 NBA draft by the Orlando Magic. Shaq made his debut against the Miami Heat and recorded a double-double, posting 12 points and a whopping 18 rebounds to help his team snatch the win.

He was outstanding in his debut season, posting an average of 23.4 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. His incredible numbers saw him make the All-Star selection.

The 1993 Rookie of the Year spent four seasons with the Magic before moving on to the LA Lakers in the 1996-97 NBA season. With the Lakers, Shaquille O'Neal attained his potential, winning three successive peat championship titles.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo On this date in 2002, the Los Angeles Lakers won their 3rd straight NBA title, completing a sweep of the New Jersey Nets with a 113-107 win in Game 4 of the '02 Finals.



Finals MVP Shaquille O'Neal had 34 pts & 10 rebs in the win, while Kobe Bryant added 25 pts, 6 rebs & 8 ast. On this date in 2002, the Los Angeles Lakers won their 3rd straight NBA title, completing a sweep of the New Jersey Nets with a 113-107 win in Game 4 of the '02 Finals.Finals MVP Shaquille O'Neal had 34 pts & 10 rebs in the win, while Kobe Bryant added 25 pts, 6 rebs & 8 ast. https://t.co/2aVlKOgQsD

He was the 1990 MVP and won three NBA Finals MVP awards in 2000, 2001, and 2002. He was selected to the All-Star game 15 times in his career, winning 3 All-Star Game MVPs in the process.

Shaquille O'Neal won his fourth NBA title with the Miami Heat in 2006, his second season with the Heat. Having had a fulfilling career, he retired with the Boston Celtics in 2011, age 38, and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

