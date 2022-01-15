"Tom Brady is full of bulljive" - Shannon Sharpe rips into Buccaneers QB for being a poor sport

Tom Brady is a notoriously bad loser. Just look at the Buccaneers' 9-0 loss to the Saints. During that game, he threw a Microsoft Tablet and broke it. Against Philidelphia in the Super Bowl, which the Patriots lost, he snubbed the Eagles players and said, "I was trying to be a good sport."

Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports' Undisputed was asked if he bought the quarterback's story. When he answered, he did not hold back on what he thought of the Tampa Bay quarterback's behavior.

“No, I think Brady's full of 'bulljive'," he said. "It's like he's trying to be a good sport. But it seems to me he's only being a good sport when he wins. I don't judge a man in his character in a time of convenience when things are going great.

"You judge a man when things are less than ideal. So in other words, Tom Brady would like for you to believe that he's the only one that cares about wins and losses that the other guys win. Tom Brady has been on the other side. He's winning. He's quick to run to the middle of field like those guys are not hurting, like those guys didn't invest time and energy into that ball game."

Tom Brady hunting for ring number eight

Having won the Super Bowl in his first year in Tampa, the 44-year-old has again got his team into the playoffs. The Buccaneers are the NFC's number two seed. They will face Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the first-round of the playoffs on Sunday.

It's not as straightforward as many think, especially since the Bucs are severely hampered on offense. Wide receiver Chris Godwin is out for the year with the dreaded ACL injury, and Antonio Brown was released after his very public spat on the sidelines against the Jets, so the offense will be calling upon some lesser-known names to get it done.

Tampa's legendary quarterback is no stranger to doing this, however, having made do with bits and pieces while in New England, but this year feels different for the seven-time champion. The Buccaneers are playing at home, which helps, but the Eagles love to run the football, and if Tampa's defense cannot stop the run, then number 12 will be kept off the field.

You still cannot bet against the greatest quarterback to ever do it, but in order to get Super Bowl ring number eight, he is going to have to do it the hard way, yet again.

