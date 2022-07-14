"That trophy looks like it came from a doll kitchen set" - Shannon Sharpe slams WNBA for awarding All-Star game MVP embarrassingly small trophy

NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe has blasted the WNBA over the size of the All-Star MVP trophy. Guard Kelsey Plum won the award after she scored 30 points, to go along with three assists and two rebounds.

She was awarded the MVP trophy post-game and to be truthful, it was nearly the size of a coffee mug. When looking at the trophy that Steph Curry won in this year's NBA All-Star game, the size and looks in trophies is stark.

This caught the eye of Sharpe, who took to his Twitter page to post a series of tweets in which he asked to get a bigger trophy for the WNBA All-Star MVP.

Sharpe posted:

"Hell I pay for the trophy. I’m not saying it needs to be the size of the Stanley Cup. That trophy looks like it came from a doll kitchen set."

The Hall of Famer's tweet from above came after he posted a video of Plum receiving her MVP award for her outstanding performance in the All-Star game. He then said the WNBA needs to get a bigger trophy.

The NFL Hall of Famer does have a point, especially when looking at the men's All-Star trophy compared to the women's. The WNBA needs to get its players the same type of trophy as the men's. The one handed to Plum looks like it was out of a doll kitchen set.

Fans back up Sharpe over WNBA trophy

Fans were quick to back up the Fox Sports Undisputed co-host as many said that the WNBA needs to get a better trophy.

A fan named Brandon posted and said that it is a shame.

It is certainly not a good look for the WNBA as the fight for equality continues. The men's trophy is clearly bigger and the women's one should be too.

