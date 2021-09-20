6 things Steph Curry did to keep himself busy in the 2021 offseason

Steph Curry isn't someone who can casually spend his offseason without getting in the public eye. He is a worldwide sensation, and arguably the biggest superstar in the NBA after LeBron James.

Whatever he does is bound to make news even if it is just working out in the gym. Curry has had quite an eventful offseason as the Golden State Warriors prepare for the 2021-22 NBA season. He made investments, made public appearances for his charity and was spotted on the putting greens in the last few weeks, among other things.

What has Steph Curry been up to in this offseason?

Steph Curry has huge interests outside of basketball. As much as we know he loves the sport, we can also be certain he is happily keeping himself occupied away from the court. Many professional golfers have claimed that Curry could have become a pro-golf athlete if he wasn't invested in basketball. Even Steph Curry has admitted that he would have gotten into golf if he hadn't chosen basketball as his first love.

Curry is a global phenom who has changed the way basketball is played. He is using his name and influence in a big way, and is building his future for life after retirement.

Steph Curry's brand, "Curry" under 'Under Armour,' is just like Jordan's under Nike. Curry's charitable organisation, 'Eat. Learn. Play.' dedicates its efforts in providing food and quality education for underprivileged children in the Bay Area. Curry also owns a media production house, 'Unanimous Media', which is invested in a host of projects.

On that note, here's a look at six things Steph Curry did to keep himself busy in the 2021 offseason:

#1 Steph Curry signed a massive talent deal with Comcast NBCUniversal

Stephen Curry will cover the Ryder Cup for NBC Sports, [Source: PGA Tour]

Steph Curry owns a production label called Unanimous Media, which recently agreed to a massive talent partnership deal with Comcast NBCUniversal.

The deal is estimated to be around the high eight-figure range, and it ensures a partnership with several major subsidiaries of Comcast and NBCUniversal. Unanimous Media will be collaborating with Universal Studio Group for scripted and unscripted TV projects and DreamWorks Animation for kids and family content.

It will also include opportunities at NBC News Studios - MSNBC and CNBC, along with creative and on-camera contributions at NBC Sports. Additionally, the agreement also comprises Universal Parks and Resorts and Comcast’s Xfinity brand. Moreover, Steph Curry will be working alongside NBC Sports to cover the ultimate team golfing event, the Ryder Cup.

Steph Curry spoke about the deal and the opportunities Comcast NBCUniversal opens up for him and his company, saying:

"(Unanimous’ goal) has always been to create content that is not only entertaining, but also uplifting and inspirational. It’s incredible to imagine all the different ways we can make this vision come to life by incorporating all the amazing assets across Comcast NBCUniversal’s portfolio that has a footprint in all areas of media and entertainment."

This deal is arguably Steph Curry's biggest venture yet. You can read all about the same here.

#2 Philanthropic activities with Eat. Learn. Play.

Eat. Learn. Play. co-founders Stephen and Ayesha Curry host 8th annual Christmas with the Currys.

Steph Curry's charitable foundation, Eat. Learn. Play., has played a key role in helping the Bay Area, specifically the Oakland community.

They host an Annual Christmas with The Currys, where they distribute gifts and care packages. This year, they launched a 'mobile resource center' or the 'Eat Learn Play Bus' that goes around the area and brings nutritious meals and books to the community.

The Foundation stated:

"Through our continued partnership with Alameda County Community Food Bank, we’ve been able to serve over six million fresh meals during 2020 & will continue to provide more fresh meals/produce through our new ELP (Eat Learn Play) Bus!"

Moreover, Steph Curry participated in the Workday Charity Classic along with world-class golfer, Phil Mickelson. The charitable event was a one-day tournament that took place on Friday at the TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

It was a product of the partnership between Workday and Eat. Learn. Play., and it raised thousands of dollars to help the Bay Area.

#3 Invested in cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading Limited

Steph Curry and NFL superstar Tom Brady [Source: Bleacher Report]

Stephen Curry tweeted asking for advice on cryptocurrency, and got his followers discussing the intricacies of the subject. Soon enough, he announced his partnership with cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading Limited.

Steph Curry will be a global ambassador for FTX Trading Limited, alongside NFL superstar quarterback Tom Brady, Trevor Lawrence, Kevin O'Leary and Dave Portnoy. Sports leagues, teams and companies like Major League Baseball, League Championship Series, Miami Heat and Riot Games are also part of the group.

Curry spoke about his partnership in a press release, saying:

"I’m excited to partner with a company that demystifies the crypto space, and eliminates the intimidation factor for first-time users...FTX is like-minded when it comes to giving back to the community in meaningful ways, and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together"

You can read about the deal here.

Also Read

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav