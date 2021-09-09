Golden State Warriors talisman Stephen Curry partners with NFL superstar quarterback Tom Brady as a shareholder and ambassador for cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading Limited

Golden State Warriors talisman Stephen Curry and Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar quarterback Tom Brady have been friends on the golf course and through their Under Armour sponsorships. They have been spotted in each other's social media handles and are now taking their friendship to another level by becoming business partners as investors for cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading Limited.

We're excited to announce he's become FTX Global Ambassador and a shareholder. Though, who better to announce it than @StephenCurry30 himself?! pic.twitter.com/Ypj50hnumG — FTX - Built By Traders, For Traders (@FTX_Official) September 8, 2021

Stephen Curry announces partnership with FTX Trading Limited

Stephen Curry took to Twitter to ask his followers to help him out with the "crypto game." It was mostly a marketing strategy to engage people in the conversation around cryptocurrency so he could later announce his partnership with FTX Trading Limited.

Just getting started in the crypto game...y'all got any advice?? — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) September 7, 2021

Stephen Curry spoke in a press release addressing his decision to enter the cryptocurrency market and becoming an investor and global ambassador for FTX Trading Limited. He said:

"I’m excited to partner with a company that demystifies the crypto space and eliminates the intimidation factor for first-time users...FTX is likeminded when it comes to giving back to the community in meaningful ways and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together"

FTX Trading Limited has also pledged an annual donation to Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry's foundation, Eat. Learn. Play. The foundation aims at a better life for underprivileged children by eliminating hunger and providing quality education.

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX Trading Limited spoke in a press release from PR Newswire and addressed Curry's involvement and why they found him to be a great fit for the company and their vision. He said:

"After meeting and speaking with Stephen, it was clear that he is a seamless fit for FTX. His tireless commitment to charity alongside a ferocious work ethic to become the greatest in any arena he steps foot in, whether it is basketball, investing or business, perfectly align with FTX’s core values. I look forward to working together with Stephen to create a positive impact for those who need it most in the world"

Stephen Curry will be a global ambassador for FTX Trading Limited alongside Tom Brady, Trevor Lawrence, Kevin O'Leary and Dave Portnoy. Sports leagues, teams and companies like Major League Baseball, League Championship Series, Miami Heat, and Riot Games are also part of the group.

