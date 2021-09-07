How did Steph Curry meet his wife Ayesha? Looking at the origins of one of the modern power couples in the NBA

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry share a life out of a fairytale.

They have been married for a little over ten years and have three wonderful kids together, daughters Riley and Ryan, and son Canon. The two have been spotted at each many public events, with Ayesha cheering Steph at his games, and Steph appearing in the latter's cooking shows.

The couple has been called for numerous interviews and late-night talk shows, such as Ellen DeGenerous' Ellen show, Family Feud and Jimmy Kimmel Live, among others.

The Curry couple showcases an ideal relationship for a pair that is constantly under the public spotlight. They have never been in trouble or under controversy for what they've said and are apparently each other's biggest supporters.

Rap sensation Drake name-dropped Ayesha Curry in his new album CLB - Certified Lover Boy - referring to her as a perfect wife. On the track 'Race my Mind', Drake said:

"How I'm supposed to wife it? You not Ayesha enough."

How did Steph Curry and Ayesha meet?

Steph Curry and Ayesha Alexander met each other in high school when Steph was 15 and Ayesha was 14.

Stephen spoke about meeting his future wife, Ayesha at the tender age of 15 on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. He said they met in high school, but didn't start dating till four years later.

Steph Curry was in Los Angeles for the ESPYs, and he remembered that Ayesha had moved there to pursue acting. So he called her up asking her to show him around the city. Steph had never been to LA before, and the two had their first date on Hollywood Boulevard.

After they got married in 2011, the couple gave an interview with The Charlotte Observer. Steph Curry spoke about how his parents used to tease him in high school with Ayesha's name, saying:

"It’s funny, our parents used to make jokes about how cute we were together, but we didn’t know."

On the All The Smoke podcast, he further said that his relationship with Ayesha continued after LA because she moved back to Charlotte, North Carolina. Curry was still in Davidson college at the time, which is roughly 30 minutes away, so they had the opportunity to continue their blossoming romance.

In the interview with The Charlotte Observer, Ayesha told the story of how she connected with Steph because they discovered that both of them had lived in Toronto, Canada for a while. She also brought him some Canadian candy, saying:

"I got him some fuzzy peaches, but I was so shy I didn’t say anything. I just handed them to him, and walked off."

They've been together for more than a decade now, and are one of the NBA's most beloved couples. Their daughter Riley was part of the postgame interview with Curry during the 2015 NBA Western Conference Finals.

Just like Steph was spotted at his father's NBA games, Riley Curry is spotted at her father's. Steph has been talked about in the 'Girl Dad' role in the NBA just like Kobe Bryant was with his daughter Gianna.

