4 Stephen Curry records that are unlikely to be broken

Stephen Curry was unreal last season. After winning back-to-back NBA MVPs, the league's only unanimous MVP and three titles, we thought we had seen the best of the baby-faced assassin. Little did we know he would even top his MVP season and show the league that he has a lot left in the tank.

He surpassed Wilt Chamberlain as the Golden State Warriors' all-time leading scorer and also passed Guy Rodgers as the franchise's assist leader. He dropped 96 threes in the calendar month of April which broke the previous record by a whopping 14. Stephen Curry won the 2021 3 Pt Contest and also led the league in scoring at age 33 en route to being an MVP finalist.

These are just some of the records he broke in the past 10 months. If we take a look at his illustrous 12-year career, there are a few milestones that nobody might be able to achieve.

What are some of Stephen Curry's near-unbeatable records?

Naturally, every record is meant to be broken. Humans evolve and the NBA players today are better than the generation that played before them. Decades later some kid will show up in the NBA who grew up watching Curry and will aim to break his records. Maybe Stephen's son himself, Canon Curry, will use his genetic advantage and shoot lights out like his father and grandfather.

But Stephen Curry has done some unimaginable things and there are moments when you sit back and think that these records might never be broken, even by future generations of NBA athletes. As it stands today, there are four records that Stephen Curry might have gone overboard with and we think those are unlikely to be broken. So let's take a look at them.

#1 Most games with 10+ threes

It seems highly unlikely that someone might come along and hit threes with the insane rate and efficiency like Stephen Curry. Sure, Curry doesn't hold the most record for the most threes in the game (14) but he has made 10+ threes more times than anyone can dream of. He currently has 22 games where he has hit 10 or more threes and for comparison, the person second on this list is Klay Thompson with five.

Somebody might get incredibly hot from the field and break the record for the most threes in a game but nobody is dropping 10+ so many times that the entire league is in their rear view mirror.

And to talk about efficiency, the NBA averages 36.7% from beyond the arc as a league, Curry has never averaged less than 40% in his entire career (except 2019-20 when he played five games). In just those 22 games when he dropped 10+ threes, his lowest shot percentage in any game is 50% and the highest is 83%. Yes, he is unreal.

