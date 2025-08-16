"She was so passive aggressive": Fans react to NFL Insider Dianna Russini's awkward interview with HC Kevin O'Connell

Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell’s reaction during a training camp interview with NFL insider Dianna Russini drew responses Friday after clips circulated on social media.

Video of the exchange was shared online by media personality Steve Hoikkala. He highlighted O’Connell’s expression after Russini jokingly described his comments on quarterback J.J. McCarthy as “boring.”

Russini was speaking with O’Connell during joint practices with the New England Patriots.

The segment became a talking point among NFL fans on X.

"This whole interview was horrible. She kept interrupting him and was so passive-aggressive the whole time with multiple subtle insults from her. Can't stand her and I don't think KOC could either," one fan wrote.

"Less talking heads and more people that have skin in the game doing these interviews," another fan wrote.

"She has dropped down the chart to a not very serious journalist," added another.

More fan reactions poured in.

"The whole interview is a hard watch. If she's trying to be funny, her jokes aren't landing. If she's trying to be rude, mission accomplished," one fan wrote.

"We have @heykayadams on our side. That's all we need," added another.

In another instance, during the interview, Russini remarked that her relationship with Vikings fans had improved despite past criticism. Kevin O’Connell offered a brief thank you before looking away.

The interview took place shortly after J.J. McCarthy turned in a sharp training camp session.

According to the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan, McCarthy completed 14 of 16 passes with five touchdowns in red-zone and two-minute drills, including 13 straight completions.

Kevin O'Connell said McCarthy would be held out of the upcoming preseason matchup against New England, citing confidence in his progress following knee surgery.

Dianna Russini's months-long criticism of Kevin O'Connell's quarterback reaches boiling point

NFL: NFL Honors-Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Dianna Russini has faced a strained relationship with Vikings fans throughout the offseason.

She has voiced doubts about the quarterback’s ability to immediately meet expectations, also referencing speculation earlier in the year about the team’s interest in Aaron Rodgers.

Russini addressed the backlash on Tuesday on “The Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz.” She said the criticism stems from a guess she made during a segment on “The Dan Patrick Show” about Rodgers possibly joining Minnesota.

She admitted the speculation was taken more seriously than intended and joked that fans might “throw eggs” when she arrived in the Twin Cities.

