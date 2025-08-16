“I’m one of the most accurate": J.J. McCarthy embraces spotlight with bold claim ahead of regular season kickoff

With the NFL regular season around the corner, Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is back at the forefront after an injury-laden rookie year. The quarterback showed off some elite skills in two-minute drills during a joint practice session with the New England Patriots, where he threaded passes to tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back Aaron Jones.In his post-practice press conference, the 22-year-old quarterback discussed what makes him the perfect choice for Kevin O'Connell's offense in Minnesota. McCarthy stressed the importance of precision as he explained his approach after contrasting practice days:“I think I’m one of the most accurate guys out there. … It’s not just, you know, the ball was completed. It’s did I give him runner’s ball? Did I put it on the right pad for him to turn a certain way? Being able to really lean into that as one of my strengths is something I always have to be extremely hard on every single throw.”One of the best moments during practice came when McCarthy delivered a pinpoint pass to Jordan Addison under relentless pressure.Also Read: Vikings' QB J.J. McCarthy earns major franchise-level nod from team's co-owner Mark WilfJ.J. McCarthy earns 'good spot' review from Kevin O’ConnellJ.J. McCarthy is trying to take all the right steps in the run-up to the 2025 NFL season, earning praise from Vikings HC Kevin O' Connell.In a conversation with NFL insider Dianna Russini, O'Connell said that he sees the young signal-caller progressing into a key piece on offense.“He had a great day today,” O’Connell said on Friday. “Competitive environment. I think that’s what I was most excited about. J.J. specifically, he’s in a really good spot right now. … We want to get him ready to go. We want to get him prepared.”The coach’s assessment is a vote of confidence as McCarthy gets ready to retake the lead at Minnesota after missing the entirety of last season with a torn meniscus.His healthy form and first-team reps, working alongside star receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, have instilled confidence in the Vikings squad.Also Read: &quot;They wanted Sam Darnold back&quot;: NFL analyst casts doubt on J.J. McCarthy hype while predicting Vikings' total wins in 2025 NFL season