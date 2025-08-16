“I’m one of the most accurate": J.J. McCarthy embraces spotlight with bold claim ahead of regular season kickoff

  • home icon
By Prasen
Modified Aug 16, 2025 06:25 GMT
NFL: Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings - Source: Imagn
J.J. McCarthy embraces spotlight with bold claim ahead of regular season kickoff - Source: Imagn

With the NFL regular season around the corner, Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is back at the forefront after an injury-laden rookie year. The quarterback showed off some elite skills in two-minute drills during a joint practice session with the New England Patriots, where he threaded passes to tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back Aaron Jones.

In his post-practice press conference, the 22-year-old quarterback discussed what makes him the perfect choice for Kevin O'Connell's offense in Minnesota. McCarthy stressed the importance of precision as he explained his approach after contrasting practice days:

“I think I’m one of the most accurate guys out there. … It’s not just, you know, the ball was completed. It’s did I give him runner’s ball? Did I put it on the right pad for him to turn a certain way? Being able to really lean into that as one of my strengths is something I always have to be extremely hard on every single throw.”
One of the best moments during practice came when McCarthy delivered a pinpoint pass to Jordan Addison under relentless pressure.

J.J. McCarthy earns 'good spot' review from Kevin O’Connell

J.J. McCarthy is trying to take all the right steps in the run-up to the 2025 NFL season, earning praise from Vikings HC Kevin O' Connell.

In a conversation with NFL insider Dianna Russini, O'Connell said that he sees the young signal-caller progressing into a key piece on offense.

“He had a great day today,” O’Connell said on Friday. “Competitive environment. I think that’s what I was most excited about. J.J. specifically, he’s in a really good spot right now. … We want to get him ready to go. We want to get him prepared.”
The coach’s assessment is a vote of confidence as McCarthy gets ready to retake the lead at Minnesota after missing the entirety of last season with a torn meniscus.

His healthy form and first-team reps, working alongside star receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, have instilled confidence in the Vikings squad.

Edited by Bhargav
