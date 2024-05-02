"She's been with me since I was 15": J.J. McCarthy highlights fiancée Katya Kuropas' importance in NFL journey

J.J. McCarthy has shared an incredible journey with his fiancée Katya Kuropas. The year 2024 has been especially wonderful for the couple. McCarthy won the College Football Championship and became a top-10 draft pick, apart from that the couple got engaged in January as well. And McCarthy relishes this support from Kuropas.

The high school sweethearts attended Michigan University together. Amidst a draft class brimming with generational QB talent in 2024, McCarthy distinguished himself, attributing his success to the unwavering support of his fiancée over the years.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback recently appeared in an interview with Vikings. As the interviewer asked to talk about the person he wanted to reach out to first after a successful draft, McCarthy did not shy away. The 21-year-old said:

“I wanted to talk to my fiancée she's been with me since I was 15 going through just life together it's been absolutely amazing. I can't wait to continue.”

The 2024 Rose Bowl MVP not only cherishes the six years they have been together, but looks forward to multiple years ahead of them. Kuropas also took to Instagram a few days ago, to post several pictures of them in Vikings gear highlighting their journey from draft night to the visit at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

J.J. McCarthy could have been at the Broncos

There were two teams out of the top three, that were QB hungry, apart from the Vikings, the Denver Broncos could have also picked up the Michigan University graduate at No. 12 pick. However, McCarthy revealed in a recent interview with Paul Allen that he got his choice.

“They’re both great spots but I’m extremely excited to stay in the Midwest and play for Coach O’Connell and it couldn’t have turned out any more perfect,” J.J. McCarthy said.

J.J. McCarthy will have to step into the shoes of Kirk Cousins since he went to the Atlanta Falcons. And unlike many other QBs, he will have to play the starting role from the get-go.