Shedeur Sanders gives cryptic response dodging reports on rejecting Ravens in 2025 NFL Draft to be Lamar Jackson's backup

Shedeur Sanders didn’t clear the air after an ESPN report claimed he told the Baltimore Ravens to pass on him in the 2025 NFL Draft. NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Baltimore planned to grab Sanders at No. 141 overall, but Deion Sanders' son allegedly warned the team he didn’t want to sit behind Lamar Jackson.
Instead, the Ravens pivoted and selected tackle Carson Vinson. After the Browns’ 41-17 loss to the Ravens earlier today, Shedeur was asked about the story for which he gave a deliberately vague answer.
“My response is I’m focused on the now,” he said. “I don’t really talk about anything in the past and whatever happened in the past, it is what it is.”
Pressed on whether the report of him rejecting the Ravens was accurate, the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback added,
“You wouldn’t believe my memory don’t even go back that far. I don’t remember anything post-draft.”
Cleveland traded up to land Sanders just three picks after Baltimore’s slot, ending a dramatic slide for a quarterback once projected as a first-round lock.
Currently, Shedeur Sanders remains the Browns’ inactive third quarterback while rookie Dillon Gabriel backs up Joe Flacco.
