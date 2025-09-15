Shedeur Sanders gives cryptic response dodging reports on rejecting Ravens in 2025 NFL Draft to be Lamar Jackson's backup

Shedeur Sanders didn’t clear the air after an ESPN report claimed he told the Baltimore Ravens to pass on him in the 2025 NFL Draft. NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Baltimore planned to grab Sanders at No. 141 overall, but Deion Sanders' son allegedly warned the team he didn’t want to sit behind Lamar Jackson.

Ad

Instead, the Ravens pivoted and selected tackle Carson Vinson. After the Browns’ 41-17 loss to the Ravens earlier today, Shedeur was asked about the story for which he gave a deliberately vague answer.

“My response is I’m focused on the now,” he said. “I don’t really talk about anything in the past and whatever happened in the past, it is what it is.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pressed on whether the report of him rejecting the Ravens was accurate, the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback added,

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“You wouldn’t believe my memory don’t even go back that far. I don’t remember anything post-draft.”

Cleveland traded up to land Sanders just three picks after Baltimore’s slot, ending a dramatic slide for a quarterback once projected as a first-round lock.

Currently, Shedeur Sanders remains the Browns’ inactive third quarterback while rookie Dillon Gabriel backs up Joe Flacco.

Also read: "Shedeur Sanders is a certified loser": Coach Prime's son grilled by fans for rejecting Ravens' draft offer to backup Lamar Jackson

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.