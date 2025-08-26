"Shedeur Sanders was never given equal opportunity": RGIII doubles down in accusing Kevin Stefanski's Browns of sabotaging Coach Prime's son's career 

Former NFL star Robert Griffin III believes the Cleveland Browns did not provide Shedeur Sanders with a fair opportunity to prove himself. Coach Prime's son received the least amount of reps during training camp, though he saw time during two preseason games. After an impressive debut against the Carolina Panthers, he did not fare as well during their 19-17 victory over the LA Rams.&quot;RGIII&quot; shared a post on X/Twitter talking about Sanders' position on the Browns' roster. He accused head coach Kevin Stefanski of deliberately trying to sabotage the quarterback's chances of success in the league.&quot;Shedeur Sanders was never given equal opportunity to compete with Dillon Gabriel and the Browns showed us that throughout training camp and preseason,&quot; &quot;RGIII&quot; wrote. &quot;If was a real competition, Dillon and Shedeur would have played with the same talent around them in the last game.&quot;Griffin was referring to the fact that both Dillon and Sanders had different O-lines during last weekend's preseason finale against the LA Rams. The ex-Colorado star was sacked five times with just 14 passing yards to his name. On the other hand, Gabriel improved his chances of becoming Joe Flacco's backup after completing 12 of the 19 passes he attempted for 129 yards and a touchdown.On Monday, NFL insider Dov Kleiman shared another interesting report. According to him, the Browns parted ways with four of the five offensive linemen who were blocking for Sanders against the LA Rams.This included Sebastian Gutierrez, Bucky Williams, Javion Cohen and Dartanyan Tinsely, fueling the fire that Shedeur Sanders was treated unjustly compared to his counterpart, Dillon Gabriel.Colin Cowherd criticizes Shedeur Sanders' performance in preseason finale against LA RamsAfter an underwhelming showcase last weekend, there is an air of uncertainty surrounding Shedeur Sanders' future with the Browns. FOX Sports Radio host Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on the rookie's performance.In a post on X, Cowherd criticized Coach Prime's son while highlighting how his habit of holding onto the ball for too long in college reflected in the preseason.&quot;For any young QB, your college issues will only be exacerbated in the pros,&quot; Cowherd said. &quot;You have to clean up &amp; speed up your game. Shedeur Sanders held the ball too long in college. Now go to YouTube and watch his preseason snaps. He's hosting a seminar back there on most dropbacks.&quot;Colin Cowherd @colincowherdLINKFor any young QB, your college issues will only be exacerbated in the pros. You have to clean up &amp;amp;amp; speed up your game. Shedeur Sanders held the ball too long in college. Now go to You Tube and watch his pre season snaps. He’s hosting a seminar back there on most drop backs.The Browns have made some changes to their QB depth chart this week. They traded Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders while he recovers from his hamstring injury. On the other hand, they also cut Tyler Huntley just 19 days after his acquisition. Thus, the competition for the backup spot is between Sanders and Gabriel.