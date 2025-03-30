Shedeur Sanders' QB coach takes issue with people overlooking Travis Hunter before 2025 NFL draft

Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy in December. He is one of the rare players who can make a difference on both sides of the ball but Hunter hasn't been the topic of conversation during the pre-draft process. The focus has been centered around the quarterbacks in the NFL draft.

Hunter's teammate Shedeur Sanders' quarterback coach, Darrell Colbert, spoke about the Heisman winner on a recent episode of "The Sick Podcast." Colbert said that while the attention should be on Hunter, come draft day, his potential won't be overlooked as he likely will be drafted early.

"I don't know why, they should (people talking about him)," Colbert said on Friday (26:08). "Travis Hunter is different, for people to be overlooking him like that. I mean, you know, but it won't be overlooked on April 24. He won't be sitting there long."

The lack of spotlight on Hunter may be because he chose not to participate in drills at the NFL Combine. The Colorado Buffaloes will have their pro day on Friday and Hunter is expected to workout.

Deion Sanders called Travis Hunter 'the best' regarding his two-way talent

Travis Hunter excelled as a cornerback and wide receiver at the collegiate level with the Colorado Buffaloes. He started his career at Jackson State and transferred to Colorado in 2023 when Deion Sanders took the coaching job with the Buffaloes.

On Sunday's episode of "The Skip Bayless Show," Sanders shared his expectations for Hunter and had a message for the NFL team that drafts him.

"Travis is going to be your best receiver and your best corner," Sanders said (0:24).

Sanders added that Hunter is a unique player and doesn't see any issue with him pursuing his two-way status at the next level. Sanders also said the NFL's game style is slower than the collegiate level so it won't be as taxing on Hunter to be on the field 75% of the game.

