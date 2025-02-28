Shedeur Sanders refers to Tom Brady while downplaying significance of being first overall pick

Shedeur Sanders is expected to be drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. On Friday, he made his appearance at the podium at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. He spoke to reporters and insisted that he doesn't need to be picked first overall to find success in the league.

Sanders referred to seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady as an example of a quarterback who was not drafted first overall and wasn't selected until the sixth round.

"I reference Tom Brady, because he was the best and best in all categories," Sanders said. "He didn’t go first. So the number, the number, again, pick, don't matter. I wasn't the top rated quarterback coming out of high school because it's a lot of exterior things that people like and they don't like about me. And I'm realistic, you know, and I'm realistic about my family and everything that people say it comes with.”

Sanders described his mindset heading into the NFL draft as "realistic" and he knows from the college football recruitment process that not everyone will be a fan of the way he plays.

NFL expert's latest mock draft has Shedeur Sanders joining NFC East team

NFL draft expert Tony Pauline has released his latest mock draft for the 2025 class. Pauline has Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward selected first overall by the Tennessee Titans, followed by Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter going to the Cleveland Browns.

Pauline has Shedeur Sanders selected third by the New York Giants. He said that they would welcome any of the top four players but are eyeing Sanders.

Sanders has also had his eyes on the Giants in recent months. The former Colorado Buffaloes QB wore custom cleats to the Alamo Bowl in December that were red and blue and featured New York's logo.

The Giants found themselves in a predicament in 2024 regarding their QB woes. New York wasn't able to sign running back Saquon Barkley to a long-term contract after signing Daniel Jones to a lucrative four-year deal worth $160 million. He was released in November after being benched in favor of backup QB Tommy DeVito.

