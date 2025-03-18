"Shedeur Sanders will be so much better than Dak Prescott" - Skip Bayless gets 100% real on Cowboys potentially passing on QB

The NFL draft is just over a month away but rumors have been running rampant about how far Colorado's Shedeur Sanders could fall down the draft order.

Prior to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Sanders was viewed as a lock for a top-five pick in the draft. Since opting against throwing at the combine, Sanders' stock has fallen considerably.

While he is still viewed as one of the top quarterbacks in what has been touted as a shallow pool at the position, there is less confidence among analysts that a QB-needy team will trade up for him come April.

NFL analyst Skip Bayless, however, is still high on Deion Sanders' son. During an episode of "The Skip Bayless Show," he urged the Dallas Cowboys to take a close look at Sanders if he slides all the way down to #12.

"I read two stories in USA Today that knocked me off my chair. First was a mock draft which showed Sanders falls all the way to 27th, at which point, according to this mock, the Jets trade up to take Shedeur," Bayless noted. [Timestamp: 43:25]

"My first thought was, wait a second, you're saying Shedeur Sanders will be there for my Cowboys at 12, and my Cowboys will pass because we're stuck with Dak? Listen, Shedeur will be so much better than Dak Prescott, more dynamic leader, more clutch, more Deion-inspired pedigree running through his veins, just better."

Shedeur Sanders mock draft: How low could Deion Sanders' son possibly fall in April?

Despite rampant rumors of his sliding draft stock, there is still a school of thought that projects a high first-round landing spot for Sanders.

In his most recent mock draft, Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline has Sanders sliding a bit to fall to the New Orleans Saints at #9 overall.

There are a few caveats here, though. With the Raiders seemingly out of the running after trading for Geno Smith, the New York Giants could be the most logical landing spot for Sanders.

The Giants are still waiting on word from Aaron Rodgers, who appears to be leaning toward signing with the Minnesota Vikings. But even with Russell Wilson and Rodgers still on the market, the Giants would find it difficult to pass on Sanders given the potential ceiling of landing a future face of the franchise.

