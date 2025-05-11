Shilo Sanders takes cheeky jab at brother Shedeur Sanders for "messing up" Coach Prime's son's study session

Shedeur's brother, safety Shilo Sanders, declared for the NFL draft this year but was passed on by teams in all seven rounds. Eventually, Shilo signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ad

At the ongoing Bucs' rookie minicamp, Shilo Sanders told ESPN's Jenna Laine about experiencing the NFL at the same time as his quarterback brother. Shilo joked that since both he and Shedeur are on different teams, Shedeur has been calling him regularly, as he misses his sibling.

Shilo Sanders joked about how Shedeur wants 'brotherly love' and how he hilariously criticizes him for interrupting his "study session".

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's been missing me," Shilo said. "He's been calling me in the morning at 6 a.m. because we are on the same schedule right now, actually. ... He wants some brotherly love. You know, he misses me as the big brother who's not next to him no more at practice, and, you know, we talk a lot.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Like he would call me in the morning, and he actually called me, I stayed later to meet with Coach Rashad. And he had called me during the meeting and I'm like, 'Yo, bro, you messing up my study session.' But nah, we talk."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shilo and Shedeur have been playing together since their Jackson State days. The safety joined the program after their dad became the coach in 2021. All three arrived in Boulder together in 2023 and helped change the course of the program over the past two years.

On Friday, Shilo inked a rookie deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, agreeing a three-year contract worth $2.965 million.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles shares his thoughts on Shilo Sanders after Day 1 of rookie minicamp

Bucks coach Todd Bowles, after the first day of minicamp, praised Shilo Sanders praise for his performance in the rookie minicamp.

Ad

Bowles called the safety "intelligent" but believes Shilo needs to show his growth on a daily basis.

"Like the rest of the safeties, he's very intelligent, he's very loud," Bowles said.

"You can hear him today, making calls and everything, so he has a good grasp of things Day 1. ... But you have to make plays in pads. That's what it comes down to - knowing what to do and then doing it consistently and constantly getting better every day."

Shilo Sanders was approved to wear No. 28 as his jersey number by the Bucs. He has a long way to go if he wants to leave behind a legacy like his two-time Super Bowl-winning dad in the league. However, it looks like his first steps have been satisfactory for Bowles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.