Kirk Cousins may not be playing, but he is still making his presence felt in the Minnesota Vikings' clash against the Green Bay Packers.

The star quarterback tore his Achilles in late October against the Packers, ending his 2023 campaign amid his team's five-game winning streak. Since then, they have gone 1-4 and find themselves in a must-win situation in a Sunday Night Football rematch against their long-time archrivals.

However, his injury was not going to stop him from appearing at US Bank Stadium to cheer on his cohorts. Just before the game began, Cousins (who was accompanied by his son Cooper) showed up at US Bank Stadium to the surprise of everyone, and after removing his jacket to reveal his famous gold chains, he led a massive "SKOL" chant and blew the venue's Gjallarhorn.

Exploring Vikings’ QB options if Kirk Cousins departs

While a second consecutive playoff appearance is definitely in the Minnesota Vikings’ minds, another pressing concern is their future at quarterback.

It is no secret that Kirk Cousins will become a free agent after 2023. The 35-year-old former Washington player has eschewed the usual pattern of players signing long extensions ever since initially accepting his initial three-year contract in Minneapolis in 2018 - extending for two seasons, then just one. But his Achilles injury has thrown his immediate future into doubt, even as he told reporters in November that he wanted to retire with the organization.

Ideally, the Vikings will want to keep Cousins as they seek to regain the NFC North from the Detroit Lions. But what if he leaves, whether it be to retire or to join another team?

They have a few strong options in free agency. Russell Wilson is all but set to be exiled from the Denver Broncos, and his dual-threat abilities can help to elevate an offense that all but too often has been over-reliant on Justin Jefferson and TJ Hockenson ever since ditching star rusher Dalvin Cook. Another is Baker Mayfield, who has looked rejuvenated in Tampa Bay but may be replaced by current 49ers backup Sam Darnold.

Another would be trading for the likes of Mac Jones, who appears to have lost the battle for the New England Patriots to Bailey Zappe; or Kyler Murray, depending on whether the Arizona Cardinals make a play for one of Caleb Williams and Drake Maye.