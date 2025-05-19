"Silently building a team”: Aaron Donald's ex-teammate backs $7,600,000,000 worth NFC franchise as Eagles' “biggest threat”

Former Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers believes his former team poses the biggest challenge to the defending Super Bowl champions. Brockers spent nine seasons with the Rams before leaving in 2021.
Last season, the Eagles won the Super Bowl by defeating the Rams in both regular-season and playoff games. Forbes estimated that the Rams are worth $7.6 billion in August 2024.
Aaron Donald's ex-teammate Brockers shared his thoughts during Monday's appearance on NFL Network's "3 and Out" program.
"I just, you know, Sean McVay, his staff, they always drive really well," Brockers said. "They kind of know what they're doing, and they're like. I said earlier, they're silently building a team ... So, I see the Rams being the biggest threat for the Philadelphia Eagles this year."
The Eagles won all three matchups against the Rams last season. The final contest became particularly notable - a snow-filled playoff game that the Eagles narrowly won. According to FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano, the Rams believe they would have prevailed in that divisional round playoff game "if only the weather had been nicer."
Matthew Stafford can strike back at the Eagles
Michael Brockers highlighted veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford's continued excellence as a key factor in the Rams' potential to challenge Philadelphia.
"Matthew Stafford still has it, even though Kyle called him an old man, He still has it. Arm is still there. His mind is still sharp," Brockers added.
The Rams won the NFC West division in 2024 by the narrowest of margins, using a strength of victory tiebreaker over Seattle after both finished with identical records.
Los Angeles faces an interesting division landscape in 2025. The 49ers might be regressing after losing key players like linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Seattle transitioned from Geno Smith to Sam Darnold at quarterback, creating uncertainty. Arizona bolstered its defense with additions like Josh Sweat, potentially making the NFC West even more competitive.
Meanwhile, the Eagles face their challenges. No team has repeated as NFC East champion since Philadelphia's four-year run from 2001 through 2004. NFL.com ranks them as the third most vulnerable division winner, noting they "could be in a dogfight to hold on to the crown again this season."
The Commanders have improved rapidly with quarterback Jayden Daniels entering his second season behind an enhanced offensive line. He is throwing to an upgraded receiving corps that now includes Deebo Samuel alongside Terry McLaurin.
