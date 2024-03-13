Simone Biles is going to be joining the Chicago Bears fanbase in the upcoming NFL season. The four-time Olympic gold medalist's husband, Jonathan Owens, signed a two-year deal with the Bears on Tuesday afternoon after playing one year with the Green Bay Packers.

Biles took to Instagram to show how proud she was of Owens, shortly after the contract was announced.

"Proud of you baby"

Biles also shared her excitement in several posts on X. The first was telling Chicago that Owens was on his way.

She then shared her excitement for not having to take a connecting flight to Green Bay and instead just taking a direct Chicago from Houston.

Her posts continued as she shared her love for Chicago, and then for the pizza and hot dogs that the city is so well known for.

Jonathan Owens' two-year deal with the Chicago Bears is said to be worth $4.5 million.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens bid farewell to Green Bay

Jonathan Owens signed with the Green Bay Packers as a free agent just days after he and Simone Biles were married in Mexico last May. After just one season, he was released by the Packers after their divisional-round loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs in January.

After news broke that he signed with the Chicago Bears, both Ownes and Biles sent their well wishes to the Green Bay Packers and their fans for their experience over the last year.

Owens posted the following on X:

"Appreciate it @packers for the opportunity And Packer nation for welcoming me and my wife with open arms, will never forget my time in GB"

The Olympic champion also sent her thanks to the Green Bay community and the loyal fan base for their love and support for her and Owens.

Previous to playing for the Green Bay Packers, Owens played for the Houston Texans for four seasons. He was undrafted in 2018 out of Missouri Western and spent his rookie season on the Injured Reserve list for the Arizona Cardinals.