Simone Biles receives special note from Taylor Swift, raves about "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)"

American artistic gymnast Simone Biles received a special package from singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. It included a vinyl copy of Swift's latest album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

The musician wrote a personalized note for the multi-awarded athlete, which reads:

“Hi! I wanted to send you my latest re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). Thanks for being a pal. Hope you’re having an enchanted summer.”

Swift affixed her signature on the note written on violet-colored paper.

Simone Biles responded by posting an Instagram story with the caption:

“love my girl Taylor – will be on repeat & dnd will be on thanks babe”

Swift re-recorded her 2010 album Speak Now and released the new version on July 7. She made a new version of the album because of the dispute regarding her first six studio albums. She recorded her self-titled album, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation under Big Machine Records.

Scott Borchetta owned the record label and the masters of those albums. Scooter Braun gained ownership of those masters when he bought Big Machine from Borchetta in June 2019 for $330 million.

Swift tried to purchase the masters, to no avail. However, Borchetta claimed that Swift refused to buy the master copies. The varying stories led to a turbulent period between Big Machine and their former artist.

The conflict led to Swift being prohibited from using her music in the 2020 documentary Miss Americana. In the same year, Big Machine also released Live from Clear Channel Stripped 2008 without her approval.

To move on from the controversy, the 12-time Grammy Award winner decided to re-record those albums to gain full ownership. She released Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version) in 2021 to critical and commercial acclaim.

Simone Biles returns to competitive gymnastics, flexes her husband

The seven-time Summer Olympics medalist announced her return to Team USA Gymnastics. She withdrew from most events during the Tokyo Olympics to prioritize her mental health after dealing with "the twisties" or loss of air balance awareness.

Her announcement brought joy to her fans, who yearn to see her compete again in the quadrennial sporting spectacle. Participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics will allow her to increase her four gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

But before returning to the big stage, Simone Biles will compete in the US Classic event on August 4 and 5 at Chicago's Now Arena. It's the final qualifying round for gymnasts who want to compete for Team USA in France.

Meanwhile, Biles posted a recent Instagram story with her husband, Jonathan Owens. She placed the caption:

“my husband my forever wedding date. my person. my heart.”

After playing four seasons with the Houston Texans, the NFL free safety signed a one-year, $1.01 million deal with the Green Bay Packers. His transfer to Green Bay allowed him and Simone Biles to spend their Memorial Day weekend vacation in Door County, Wisconsin.

Owens has 143 tackles, five pass deflections, a fumble recovery, and an interception in 31 NFL games.

