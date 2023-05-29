NFL players are known for their speed. Wide receivers, especially, need this trait, as they must be able to evade linebackers and defensive backs eager to prevent a touchdown.

But if Christian Watson, the Green Bay Packers wide receiver, is to be asked, he would say that gymnasts can be pretty fast as well.

On Sunday, Olympic gold medalist gymnast (and husband of Watson's new teammate Jonathan Owens) Simone Biles posted a video of himself doing a foot race against the incoming sophomore wideout on his Instagram Stories. In the clips, Watson can be seen stumbling at the start before regaining ground and winning.

Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman Christian Watson was so nervous for his race against Simone Biles that he almost ate shit before the race even started Christian Watson was so nervous for his race against Simone Biles that he almost ate shit before the race even started https://t.co/u4jvUl9XiF

On his own Instagram Story of the clip, Watson put out the following captions:

"Gymnasts are sneaky fast"

"Caught me off guard with that start"

Simone Biles vs. Christian Watson (from IG/@christiann.w1) Enter caption

Christian Watson 40 time: How fast is Packers WR?

After four years at North Dakota State, where he caught for 2,140 yards and 14 touchdowns and won four FCS titles, Watson was drafted 34th overall by the Green Bay Packers, filling the hole left by Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who each left for AFC West teams (Raiders and Chiefs, respectively).

During the Combine, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds, putting him in the Top 10 fastest among all players. No. 1 was Kalon Barnes at 4.23 s, but he did not come off the board until near the very end of the draft. In fact, Watson was the highest-picked player in that Top 10.

What are Christian Watson's thoughts on playing with Jordan Love?

Ahead of his first season as the main man at Lambeau Field, Love has already been drawing praise from many players, including his former teammates. In an interview with PFF, he said that the team has "full confidence" in Love, and they believe that he will be able to shine, having seen "flashes of what he can do."

We’ve seen a lot of flashes of what he can do. It’s only going to be put more on display. Everything we’ve seen so far is only going to be multiplied. We’re ready to go out there and ball. We have full confidence in him.”

