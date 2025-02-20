"Sit behind Aaron Rodgers for one more season": NFL fans predict JJ McCarthy's future as Vikings QB plans to return from injury

NFL fans on X have sparked debate over JJ McCarthy's role as the Minnesota Vikings' potential starting quarterback. The 2024 first-round pick announced he's "ahead of schedule" in his recovery from a knee injury that sidelined him for his entire rookie season.

The injury occurred during McCarthy's preseason debut, requiring multiple surgeries. This opened the door for Sam Darnold, who responded with a breakout year - completing 66.2% of his passes for 4,319 yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

On Tuesday, The Athletic's Alec Lewis reported that the Vikings maintain an "internal sentiment" about McCarthy being their future quarterback. However, Washington Post's Jason La Canfora noted McCarthy still faces "significant work" in his recovery process.

Fans discussing McCarthy's development path showed mixed feelings:

"Vikings should really consider having him sit behind Aaron Rodgers for one more season," one fan suggested.

"I'm not sold tbh but he will have elite weapons to work with, especially if Aaron Jones comes back," another added.

A third questioned: "Will he though? Will he even get a chance to start?"

Several fans expressed concerns about McCarthy's durability.

"He's got talent, but he's not a standout. He never really performed well in big games, relying on his defense and run game more," one fan analyzed.

"He needs to stay healthy first," another emphasized.

A third noted his potential: "He has the talent around him to be a problem next year."

Vikings legend draws parallel to Brett Favre era amidst JJ McCarthy's return

Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

On Tuesday, 2025 Hall of Fame inductee Jared Allen endorsed bringing Aaron Rodgers to Minnesota on Up & Adams. Allen compared the situation to Brett Favre's successful Vikings stint in 2009.

"It's creepy how it's the same path," Allen said. "Brett went to the Jets. Everybody thought Brett was done. He came to us in '09, and he had fire. If it's the same price and it's a one year stop gap, I'm taking Aaron Rodgers."

The quarterback's future hinges on Minnesota's free agency moves. League executives suggest Darnold could receive the transition tag. As one agent told Jason La Canfora as reported on Feb 15:

"Darnold will get the transition tag. It just makes too much sense."

JJ McCarthy's college credentials remain impressive. At Michigan, he completed 72.3% of his passes for 2,991 yards and 22 touchdowns in his championship-winning final season. He added 202 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.

