"I still believe the Buccaneers are in play" - Skip Bayless believes the Buccaneers are considering a trade for Baker Mayfield as long-term option

Skip Bayless believes the Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is still in talks to go to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bayless recently said he believes Baker Mayfield would be the perfect backup for Tom Brady in Tampa, and he thinks that a trade for Baker Mayfield is in the works.

Bayless offered this opinion on what may be going on with the Bucs and Mayfield:

"I still believe the Buccaneers are in play here because I still believe that Bruce Arians, if, in fact, he's going to stay on as the coach for the next two or three years, I don't think Brady is going to be a Buccaneer more than one more year. That's just my gut feeling on that, and they know heart of hearts. They were already trying to come up with Plan B without Brady, and I believe as I told you before, I believe he was kicking tires in San Francisco. There was the Miami option that fell apart due to the Brian Flores lawsuit, and I believe that the Buccaneers are looking at Baker Mayfield as a viable long-term option post-Brady."

Bayless' co-host on Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe, doesn't seem to agree with Bayless on Mayfield going to the Bucs.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"I don't see Baker going anywhere he doesn't have a chance of playing. He needs to go to a place where there's a young QB, put the job up and see who wins it. He has a zero chance in Tampa." @ShannonSharpe on the Bucs GM not denying Baker Mayfield trade rumors:"I don't see Baker going anywhere he doesn't have a chance of playing. He needs to go to a place where there's a young QB, put the job up and see who wins it. He has a zero chance in Tampa." .@ShannonSharpe on the Bucs GM not denying Baker Mayfield trade rumors:"I don't see Baker going anywhere he doesn't have a chance of playing. He needs to go to a place where there's a young QB, put the job up and see who wins it. He has a zero chance in Tampa." https://t.co/7sDjO5xSzN

Having Mayfied as Brady's backup would not only be good for the team, but it could save Baker Mayfield's career.

Tony Grossi @TonyGrossi Browns and Baker Mayfield should work together toward a mutual parting. via TLOD thelandondemand.com/news/2022/mar/… Browns and Baker Mayfield should work together toward a mutual parting. via TLOD thelandondemand.com/news/2022/mar/…

Why the Cleveland Browns won't trade Baker Mayfield

Many NFL fans and experts are wondering, now that the Browns have acquired Deshaun Watson, what are their plans for Baker Mayfield?

As of now, the plan seems to keep him on the team. Why? Because no one knows what the NFL plans to do with Deshaun Watson.

It's pretty much known around the league that Watson will eventually be suspended for his off-the-field issues, but no one knows when or for how long, which is probably why, although he wants to be traded, he hasn't been thus far.

Another reason the Browns haven't traded him is because they are going to want a lot for him. The Browns would be crazy to just give Mayfield away without getting a lot of high draft picks for him.

They may be asking a lot, and some teams, at least, right now, aren't willing to part with their draft choices for the former Heisman winner.

And there are those still questioning, is he worth it? Mayfield struggled last season, and he may not be worth the high price the Browns will likely be asking for, but that all could change as we get closer to the season.

And if a trade is made, it may happen during the 2022 NFL Draft.

Edited by Windy Goodloe