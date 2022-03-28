"He'll play at least one more year after this" - Skip Bayless believes Tom Brady won't retire anytime soon

One of Tom Brady's biggest supporters, Skip Bayless, took to his FS1 show Undisputed to give the legendary quarterback props. Bayless believes Brady will play beyond this season and potentially on a new team.

"I think it's gonna happen and I think Brady will play at least one more year after this. And I do not think it will be in Tampa Bay. Well then Shanahan said no. Well Shanahan will live to regret that."

Brady left the football world in shambles on February 1st when he announced he was walking away from the game. Luckily for Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans, he announced 40 days later that he was returning to the Bucs for his 23rd season.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

Brady has previously said he could easily play in the NFL until the age of 50. He has now doubled down on that claim, saying he could continue playing until he’s 55. In an interview with the NFL on Prime last October, Brady said:

“I really think I can play as long as I want. I really do. I could literally play until I’m 50 or 55 if I wanted to... I don’t think I will obviously my physical body won’t be the problem. I think it’ll just be, I’m missing too much of life with my family.”

Tom Brady is set to be a free agent after the 2022 NFL season

Tom Brady is set to become a free agent after the 2022-2023 season. He has one year remaining on his contract with $27.2 million cash, including a $20.2 million salary-cap figure for 2022, according to Spotrac.

His contract includes an $8.925 million base salary and a $1.4 million roster bonus. It also includes a $15 million signing bonus that was deferred from March 2021 to February 4, 2022.

Last season at the age of 44, Brady set a career-high in passing yards with 5,316.

If there's a player in the league that hasn't lost a step yet, it's Tom Brady. He can seemingly play for however long he wants, and claims he'll do so until he really wants to walk away from the game.

