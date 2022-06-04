"That's strictly intended for Gisele" - Skip Bayless calls chicken on Tom Brady's comments being only about football

When the NFL season concluded, Tom Brady had plans to retire and walk away from the game after 22 magnificent seasons. Ultimately, he had a change of heart of and decided to return for another season.

On Wednesday, June 1, Brady spoke about being pressured to make a decision before the start of free agency and said that he's currently 55 percent yes to returning and 45 percent no to returning.

Skip Bayless responded to those comments on "Undisputed." He believes Brady only said that for his wife, Gisele.

Bayless said:

"I hear you, and yet I'm gonna see you a few percent because when Tom says 55% yes and 45% no. That's strictly intended for Giselle. I came close. It's so close, and I have such a responsibility to my wife and my children now. It's just that my life has changed. I'm still about football. I'm sorry. I'm calling big bologna because I don't see."

Story continues below ad

This was in response to Brady's comments about him being 55 percent yes to football and 45 percent no.

Brady said Wednesday:

“You know, at this stage, it’s like 55 percent yes and 45 percent no,” Brady said following last night’s vanity golf match, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “That’s just the reality. It’s not that I’m not 100-percent committed. It’s just, as soon as I make the commitment to do it, it’s like ‘Ugh. All right, here we go.’ It’s like running a marathon. You can’t decide two weeks before the marathon, ‘Hey, I’m going to start running.’ We got right to free agency, and I felt some pressure to do it and talked to the team and organization, and it all worked out."

Story continues below ad

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Brady says he was only 55-45 on playing again. Sorry, Tom: 100-0. Now on @undisputed Brady says he was only 55-45 on playing again. Sorry, Tom: 100-0. Now on @undisputed

Tom Brady came back for a 23rd season after initially retiring

Tom Brady Super Bowl LV

Story continues below ad

When Brady retired shortly after the Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round, his decision, without a doubt, shocked the world. His retirement lasted 40 short days as he changed his mind, returning for a 23rd season.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

He even signed a 10-year, $375 miilion deal with Fox Sports to become a sports analyst once he decides to retire from football.

Regardless of the reason why Brady decided to come back, NFL fans are grateful and excited to see him compete for a Super Bowl in his 23rd season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far