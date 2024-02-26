Skip Bayless is a Dallas Cowboys fan and he isn't happy with Micah Parsons' recent appearance in the NBA All-Star Celebrity game. The Cowboys linebacker not only helped his team win the celebrity showdown, but he also won MVP of the game as well.

Bayless said on Monday's episode of FS1's "Undisputed" that he believed that Parsons shouldn't have even appeared in the annual celebrity basketball game. he said that he felt the 24-year-old was 'too good' to participate in something like that and that to ensure he stayed healthy he shouldn't have participated.

He also said that he thought Parsons' celebration of the accolade was 'shameful.' Bayless also noted that he hasn't gotten over the Dallas Cowboys' loss in the Wild Card round to the Green Bay Packers.

Bayless believes that Micah Parsons celebrating a trophy such as one from an All-Star Celebrity basketball game isn't something that he truly earned. Here's how he put it:

"As a Cowboy fan, I still haven't gotten over what I had to watch in their playoff game against Green Bay at home. Micah Parsons in that game had the single worst defensive stats of his entire career in a playoff game at home against the Green Bay Packers."

"And then he's dominating the celebrity All-Star game against a bunch of actors and singers and racecar drivers who shouldn't be on the floor with him, who don't deserve to even be in the same breath with Micah Parsons.

"And he's actually enjoying the achievement of winning the trophy. He's savoring and flexing with the trophy after the game like he actually accomplished something. It was shameful for me."

Micah Parsons called out Skip Bayless for being critical of him

After the Dallas Cowboys' disappointing loss to the Green Bay Packers, Skip Bayless took to social media to take a dig at Micah Parsons. He said that he couldn't wait to listen to the linebackers podcast since that is what he is actually good at. Throwing an insult at Parsons' less-than-stellar play in the playoff game.

On his "The Edge" podcast, Micah Parsons fired back at Bayless' comments and said that he never asked for the broadcaster to be a fan of his.

"You got guys like Skip that just talk so crazy out on the media just because they can. I've never asked you to hype me up or do anything like that you did that because you saw what I was doing on the field.

"You're the one that wanted me on your show to come speak on your show and I wanted to do my own route because of your bad ties and who you are. I did not want to be a partner with you. And that's just point-blank simple."

Parsons also went on to say that Skip Bayless is just mad that he started his own podcast after he expressed interest in him being on his show.