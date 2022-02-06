"Don't make them the scapegoats" - Skip Bayless unhappy with Tom Brady pinning retirement decision on family

While everyone is congratulating Tom Brady on his retirement, Skip Bayless of Fox Sports' Undisputed is not impressed with the quarterback's decision to hang up his cleats.

The controversial sports analyst believes Tom Brady should not use his family as an excuse to retire.

The Skip Bayless Show @SkipBaylessShow



"I just believe he'd go win an 8th Super Bowl, or a 9th or a 10th." @RealSkipBayless can't believe Tom Brady would retire after "arguably the best season he's ever played:""I just believe he'd go win an 8th Super Bowl, or a 9th or a 10th." .@RealSkipBayless can't believe Tom Brady would retire after "arguably the best season he's ever played:" "I just believe he'd go win an 8th Super Bowl, or a 9th or a 10th." https://t.co/0TEGKqRTBx

Bayless wants Brady to stop "blaming" family for decision to retire

On a recent episode of the Skip Bayless Show, the veteran analyst said:

"I'm here to tell you, I just can't get used to it. I can't wrap my head around it. I get it. But I don't get I'm sorry. But you have family, you have health. He's 100% healthy. He just played arguably the best season he's ever played. Albeit at 44 years of age. As my wife Ernestine continues to hound me and tell me ‘Wait a second, don't blame it on the family. Don't make them the scapegoats as if they yanked Tom away from football. He always did whatever he wants to do. It's got to be on him.'"

Bayless continued on his Tom Brady rant:

" I don't get it. I don't think he's gonna be happy, but that's me. And I'm 10 million miles away from the brain of Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. So whatever's in his brain, I can't fathom. Whatever he just decided to do, I’m all in for. I just believe that it's a waste that he won't be playing football next year because I just believe he'd go in an eighth Super Bowl or a ninth or a tenth. I thought he was gonna play until he's 50.”

Bayless made headlines himself this past week when he admitted that he had chosen his career over family and kids. He revealed:

“I chose in my 20s, as I was coming up in this business, to not have children. I married not my high school sweetheart but my junior high sweetheart and one reason we didn’t make it was I knew she wanted kids and I knew the deeper I got into my career, I just couldn’t have kids."

Bayless's admission that he preferred a career over family shocked many on social media.

Skip Bayless' controversial takes on superstar athletes

2021 NBA All-Star Game

Skip Bayless's favorite pastime is to drag famous athletes on his shows. He drags LA Lakers star, LeBron James all the time. He has referred to James as "LeChoke" on several occasions.

Many athletes aren't fond of Bayless's actions, and some have even gotten on social media to call him out for his at times ridiculous name-calling. One athlete that called Bayless out was NBA superstar Kevin Durant.

Durant wasn't pleased with Bayless using his name to mock LeBron James.

Bayless tweeted:

“The Best Player on the Planet was at it again tonight in Brooklyn, going assassin in overtime for the COVID-rocked Nets. Nothing like Kevin Durant. You watch, Bron?”

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless The Best Player on the Planet was at it again tonight in Brooklyn, pulling away in the MVP race. Kevin Durant once again took over in the 4th quarter. I love watching KD dominate. You catch this, Bron? The Best Player on the Planet was at it again tonight in Brooklyn, pulling away in the MVP race. Kevin Durant once again took over in the 4th quarter. I love watching KD dominate. You catch this, Bron?

To which Durant responded:

"I Really don't like U"

Also Read Article Continues below

Well, I guess not everyone is a fan of Skip Bayless's antics.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar