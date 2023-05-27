At one point, Skip Bayless would dive in front of a gunman to save Dak Prescott. Now, he wouldn't even warn him about the gun.

Speaking on Undisputed, the NFL analyst pushed the Cowboys owner and general manager to take a plunge with a new quarterback. Here's how he put it:

"It's very possible Jerry should just cut bait... What is he, he's a top 15 QB? Okay, so there are 32, so 'middle of the pack' Dak. Okay, I give you that. Not bad. Not great. Can you get better than that? You could. Maybe I'll get a little [un]lucky but again, you also have to have guts to plunge and see if you can improve on that."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Cowboys standing on Dolphins-colored precipice with Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott at Dallas Cowboys v Jacksonville Jaguars

What Bayless appears to be pushing for is essentially what the Miami Dolphins did when they were stuck between a rock and a hard place with Ryan Tannehill.

During the Tannehill era, the franchise was able to put together some winning football but ultimately seemed stuck under a rock-hard ceiling with the quarterback.

They could have stayed content as the best team in the division not led by Tom Brady, but they blew it up. They cut ties with Ryan Tannehill, suffered through a lost season to get a high overall draft pick, and drafted Tua Tagovailoa.

However, for all of the changes and struggle the team has gone through during the transition, they are essentially stuck with the same ceiling they had with Tannehill.

Of course, the floor is higher now, but the Cowboys already have a sky-high floor not counting January. In other words, what Bayless is proposing is like the Dolphins' situation elevated to 11.

However, fans of the team and rival fans are quick to throw Prescott under the bus. Usually, when this happens, a change is nigh. All signs point to it coming to a head after the 2023 season, as the quarterback enters 2024, his final year on his current deal.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Undisputed and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes