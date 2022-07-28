3 NFL QBs who could lose their starting job in 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is quickly approaching as the offseason winds down and training camps have opened. All teams are now officially preparing for the upcoming season as they analyze their rosters and develop their strategies.

One position that always remains a priority for NFL teams is the quarterback. They are the most important players in the NFL because of how much they impact the direct outcome of just about every single game. While teams always prefer to have stability at quarterback, that's not always the situation for every team.

While most starting quarterback jobs are accounted for ahead of the 2022 season, some starters are in much more danger of losing their role than others. Here are three quarterbacks who are likely to begin the 2022 season as a starting quarterback, but could potentially lose their jobs at some point this year.

#1 - Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa has been mediocre at best across two seasons with the Miami Dolphins so far, recording 27 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 21 games as a starter.

The Dolphins were aggressive during the 2022 NFL offseason to surround him with the best weapons possible and help his development, including pulling off a blockbuster trade for superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The Dolphins are hoping that with new offensive weapons and a new offensive-minded head coach in Mike McDaniel, they will be able to unlock Tagovailoa's potential this year.

If he fails to impress, it's possible that they could turn the quarterback job over to Teddy Bridgewater, whom they signed as an insurance policy during the 2022 offseason.

#2 - Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill regressed during the 2021 NFL season compared to his previous year with the Tennessee Titans. During the 2020 season, he recorded an impressive 33 passing touchdowns and just seven interceptions. But in 2021, he threw 12 fewer touchdowns while his interception total doubled.

In two playoff games so far with the Titans, Tannehill has a 0-2 record with just two passing touchdowns and four interceptions. This could be why they decided to select Malik Willis during the 2022 NFL Draft. If Tannehill struggles this year, it's possible they will give the talented rookie quarterback a look.

Paul Kuharsky @PaulKuharskyNFL Kevin Byard on Ryan Tannehill looking to rebound from the scar left by the Bengals. #Titans Kevin Byard on Ryan Tannehill looking to rebound from the scar left by the Bengals. #Titans. https://t.co/4c3jNwfKv0

#3 - Daniel Jones, New York Giants

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones has struggled during his three seasons as the starting quarterback for the New York Giants. He has recorded just a 12-25 career record so far, with 45 passing touchdowns and 29 interceptions. The Giants declined to pick up a fifth-year option on his rookie deal, so he is entering the final year of his contract.

Giants Videos @SNYGiants Daniel Jones on his contract situation:



"My focus is to prepare as well as I can and win games. If I do that, the rest of it will take care of itself." Daniel Jones on his contract situation:"My focus is to prepare as well as I can and win games. If I do that, the rest of it will take care of itself." https://t.co/Ku1aDORM7v

The Giants made major changes to their leadership during the 2022 NFL offseason, hiring a new general manager as well as a new head coach. Often when this happens, it also means a change at quarterback in the near future.

While it's more likely that the Giants will make a change in the 2023 offseason, it's still possible they do so during the 2022 NFL season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far