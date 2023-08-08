As shared by The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Richard Sherman will be joining FS1’s Undisputed.

The one-time Super Bowl champion will be one of Shannon Sharpe’s replacements when the sports debate show returns on air. Sherman will reportedly be doing 50-100 episodes during football season.

More via @nypost: Richard Sherman has reached an agreement to become a part of FS1's "Undisputed" after Shannon Sharpe's departure. Sherman will debate Skip Bayless around 50-100 times per year, primarily during football season, per @AndrewMarchand.More via @nypost: nypost.com/2023/08/07/ric…

This update led one football fan to comment:

“This cr**ka finna get cooked lmao he thought Shannon was bad?”

Another Twitter user said:

“Richard is just gonna bully him the whole time 😭”

Here are other comments regarding Richard Sherman’s inclusion in Undisputed.

Ras @BaltimoreRAS When are they gonna realize that they can do these types of shows better WITHOUT Shit Sayless? He's a complete non factor. twitter.com/MySportsUpdate…

The what?



Lil Wayne's Tha Carter III sold 8,295,000 copies. Richard Sherman had 37 career INTs. Add that up, and you get... twitter.com/MySportsUpdate… Guys, you're still trying to replace Shannon. I told you we can't do it. What we might be able to do is re-create him. Re-create him in the aggregate.The what?Lil Wayne's Tha Carter III sold 8,295,000 copies. Richard Sherman had 37 career INTs. Add that up, and you get... pic.twitter.com/MShrQBx6Vs

Will be catching Undisputed on YouTube for sure. This was the best possible outcome since Shannon left. FOX paid Richard the bag, and rightfully so.Will be catching Undisputed on YouTube for sure. twitter.com/mysportsupdate…

J @TheVillain___ 🏽 🏽 twitter.com/mysportsupdate… for months I’ve been saying @RSherman_25 would do great on a show….Well deserved

Rich Rozay @finance_rich 50-100 debates a year just sounds so awful lol. Sherman gonna be on there talking so bad about Russ man twitter.com/mysportsupdate…

Richard Sherman had a feud with Skip Bayless

Marchand reported that Bayless and Sherman met at The Peninsula Beverly Hills before the latter agreed to join the program.

The two-hour talk was necessary to bury the hatchet between them. They had an intense exchange when Bayless was still co-hosting ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith.

Sherman said during their heated argument in 2013:

“Skip, you can say whatever you want. But whenever you speak to me, whenever you address me, address me as All-Pro Stanford graduate. Those are accomplishments you can aspire, but you can never accomplish. You have never accomplished anything.”

“I’m one of the best 22 players in the NFL. I don’t think you’re one of the best 22 anything. In sports, in media, in anything.”

“In my 24 years of life, I’m better at life than you.”



pic.twitter.com/Mpnjlxf9pt twitter.com/mysportsupdate… Richard Sherman famously went on ESPN’s ‘First Take’ in 2013 and endlessly trash talked Skip Bayless.“In my 24 years of life, I’m better at life than you.”

Aside from five All-Pro selections, Richard Sherman was selected to five Pro Bowls. He also led the league in interceptions in 2013 and won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seattle Seahawks.

Who else will be joining Richard Sherman in Undisputed?

FS1 is aiming for an ensemble debate crew across Bayless. Aside from Sherman, the show’s producers are also working to bring in Keyshawn Johnson, who was part of the latest ESPN layoffs.

Marchand stated that Johnson finished the first year of a five-year, $18 million contract that ESPN still owes him. Meanwhile, it has been reported that Lil’ Wayne will also have a more active role in the show.

The hip-hop artist wrote the show’s theme song, “No Mercy.” This time, he will also debate Bayless on the hottest sports topics.

Undisputed started in September 2016 with Bayless and Shannon Sharpe. The former NFL tight end left the program after the 2023 NBA Finals ended as part of his contract buyout. LeSean McCoy was also rumored to be Sharpe’s replacement in the FS1 program.

While doing Undisputed, Richard Sherman will remain with the Thursday Night Football broadcast crew.