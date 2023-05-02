Skip Bayless lets slip that he believes Jalen Hurts is better than Dak Prescott

Skip Bayless never lets a moment go by where he doesn't remind everyone that he is a longtime fan of the Dallas Cowboys. So, when he made an omission about the Philadelphia Eagles, it caught everyone offguard.

After his "Undisputed" co-host Shannon Sharpe said that quarterback Jalen Hurts is better than Dak Prescott, he actually agreed with him. Bayless said that he agreed with Sharpe that Hurts is better than Prescott, but, then he went on to say that it won't stay that way.

Skip Bayless: "I will give you Jalen over Dak but all of a sudden Dak's got nice new toys on. Because I'm going to go on record as saying this. I thought this got lost in the shuffle on day three of the draft. I say that Deuce Vaughn, who my team stole with the it was actually the that six to the bottom pick in the sixth round. Like Brady was 199 in the sixth round. This is 212. So this is almost to the end of the round. Deuce Vaughn is still sitting on the board."

Bayless went on to praise the Dallas Cowboys draft picks this past weekend. The 71-year-old said that he believes that Dak Prescott now has some 'nice new toys' in reference to the new offensive players the team drafted.

He went on to talk about the versatile Deuce Vaughn, who was drafted out of Kansas State. Vaugh's father, Chris Vaughn is the assistant director of scouting for the Dallas Cowboys.

"And again, the story became that his father is the assistant director of college scouting for the Cowboys. And it was a beautiful story. And you've seen the videos probably. And they're all crying and it's beautiful is a beautiful story.

"That's not the story. I know Deuce Vaughn because he terrorized my Sooners. He terrorized everybody in the Big 12. Listen, Shannon, I think it just flat out get loose. Deuce is loose, right? And he can catch it either better than he runs it. They used him as a receiver."

So, while the longtime talk show host and sports fan has technically admitted that the divisional foe has a better quarterback. He's not giving them all of the credit just yet.

Skip Bayless states his theory on why QB Jalen Hurts left Lil Wayne's representation

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts signed a massive contract extension just a few weeks ago. His agent, Nicole Lynn, was credited for helping the quarterback secure the lucrative deal.

But before the two worked out the contract extension, both Hurts and Lynn left Young Money Sports representation that is founded by rapper Lil Wayne. Lynn now works for Klutch Sports. Skip Bayless revealed why he believes Hurts and Lynn left Lil Wayne's company.

Bayless said that he believes it is because Lil Wayne met and took a photo with former President Donald Trump. At the time, the rapper praised the former President for talking to him and helping him with different initiatives. That caused quite the stir because of the tumultuous tenure he had in office.

