Who is Nicole Lynn? All you need to know about super-agent who negotiated Jalen Hurts’ mammoth $255M contract

Nicole Lynn is a name that many NFL fans should get familiar with. She is the agent for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who just inked a big-time contract extension on Monday morning. Hurts' signed a five-year contract extension that is worth $255 million and will pay him $51 million per season. He is now the highest paid NFL player in league history.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

So, how did he get such a lucrative contract that will keep him in Philadelphia through the 2028 NFL season? With the skills of his agent Nicole Lynn. The two first began working together when she sent him a direct message on Instagram shortly after he finished his collegiate career.

She asked if he had representation yet and that they should meet to discuss the opportunity. Hurts hired her before being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, and it has turned out to be the best decision he could have made. He then went on to be drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. After three NFL seasons, he had his first serious payday.

"Hey, have you picked an agent? If not, I'd love to link."

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano



"Hey, have you picked an agent? If not, I'd love to link."



Hurts then signed with her, and Lynn has now made him the highest-paid player in NFL history (5-yr, $255M).



Shoot your shot Nicole Lynn sent Jalen Hurts a "hail mary" Instagram DM after his college career ended:"Hey, have you picked an agent? If not, I'd love to link."Hurts then signed with her, and Lynn has now made him the highest-paid player in NFL history (5-yr, $255M).Shoot your shot Nicole Lynn sent Jalen Hurts a "hail mary" Instagram DM after his college career ended:"Hey, have you picked an agent? If not, I'd love to link."Hurts then signed with her, and Lynn has now made him the highest-paid player in NFL history (5-yr, $255M).Shoot your shot 🙏 https://t.co/1ZrOxeO7oE

While Jalen Hurts isn't her only client in the National Football League, negotiating a lucrative contract as she did on Monday may have her representing even more NFL players in the future.

Which agency does Nicole Lynn work for?

Nicole Lynn studied law at the University of Oklahoma, where she graduated from in 2015. As a student, she interned at the NFL's Player's Association. After graduating, she was hired by Player Rep and became the first female sports agent at the firm.

Her first NFL client was New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. When he was drafted in 2019, she became the first African-American female sports agent to ever represent an NFL draft pick. Williams was selected with the third overall selection.

In 2020, she then messaged Jalen Hurts about possibly becoming his agent. In 2021, after her quick success, she was hired by Klutch Sports Group to be the President of Football Operations.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes