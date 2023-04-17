Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts recently signed a five-year $255 Million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles. He is now the highest-paid player in NFL history, and it is a great moment for him.

It was already known that the Eagles will extend Hurts soon following his performance last season. However, there is another quarterback whose future has been uncertain amid failure in contract negotiations.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Eagles and Jalen Hurts reached agreement on a five-year, $255 million extension, including $179.304 million guaranteed, per source.



Hurts becomes the highest-paid player in NFL history in a deal negotiated by Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports Group and Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman. Eagles and Jalen Hurts reached agreement on a five-year, $255 million extension, including $179.304 million guaranteed, per source.Hurts becomes the highest-paid player in NFL history in a deal negotiated by Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports Group and Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman. https://t.co/DXG0ZWzsGJ

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens is yet to signal a new contract and as per Stephen A. Smith, Hurts' extension could end up costing Jackson. Here's what Stephen A. Smith said on First Take:

"It ain't exactly the greatest day for Lamar Jackson. Lamar Jackson has been gung-ho, according to reports. Now, his camp has denied this, they say that he's been offered $133 million guaranteed and nothing more than that. Others say, you know what, He's been offered more than that. It just wasn't the 230 million guaranteed that Deshaun Watson has received."

"But now here you are with a guy that is a starting quarterback in the National Football League that took his team to the Super Bowl, something that you've never done. The fact of the matter is Lamar Jackson won a league MVP, but you never took your squad to the Super Bowl the way Jalen Hurts did and he got $179 million guaranteed."

"So now you're going to have people looking at Lamar Jackson and saying, excuse me, from $179 to $200 million guaranteed should be enough. You shouldn't be sniffing and sneezing at that."

While Lamar Jackson will still get enough money if he signs a contract with the Baltimore Ravens following Hurts' extension, he won't get guaranteed money similar to Deshaun Watson.

The Eagles have done a great job of securing their franchise quarterback, and hopefully, they'll continue to have success with him.

Jalen Hurts deserved the massive contract extension

Jalen Hurts: Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders

Since he was drafted into the NFL, Jalen Hurts has improved every season. He could have won the NFL MVP Award last season had he not gotten hurt. Even in the Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Hurts had a phenomenal game that put the world on notice.

The Philadelphia Eagles love their quarterback, and hopefully, Hurts will be able to repay them with a Super Bowl. The Eagles will enter next season among the favorites to win it all, and if Hurts get even better in the future, it will be a scary sight for the rest of the NFL.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit First Take and H/T Sportskeeda.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes