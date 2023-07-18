Skip Bayless “objectively” believes offseason-winning Dallas Cowboys will lose in the playoffs once again

The past two seasons have not been kind to the Dallas Cowboys, with the team losing both times to the San Francisco 49ers in a weird final play.

The worst part in the 2022 was seeing bitter rivals Philadelphia Eagles trashing the 49ers during the NFC Championship Game.

For Dallas, next season is a very important one. Head coach Mike McCarthy's job is not totally safe. However, they have one of the league's best rosters after their offseason additions, especially with veteran stars such as Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore.

It's understandable why the fans are so excited about the upcoming season.

But there's one Cowboys fan who, while he knows how much the team improved throughout the past months, still believes the path for a third straight elimination against the 49ers is being followed: Skip Bayless.

"This time I do actually objectively believe. Because my Cowboys did win the offseason. I mean, they stole Brandin Cooks. They stole Stephon Gilmore in trades. They stole both of them, magic pieces to the puzzle.

They drafted Mazi Smith, he's exactly what they needed as the anchor to their defensive line. They resigned Donovan Wilson, Leighton Vander Esch on what will be the best defense in the National Football League.

And number four, I think I'm being painfully objective. I'm picking them to lose a third straight playoff game to the San Francisco 49ers."

Is the Cowboys' defense improved in 2023?

It's really difficult not to be excited about this group.

First of all, the defensive line is as complete as it could get. You won't find many duos - if any - who are better than Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence pressuring the opposing quarterbacks.

The addition of Mazi Smith to the interior helps to defend the running game a lot and Osa Odighizuwa is also a very nice young player.

Moving to the linebackers, Leighton Vander Esch's uptick in form has been a nice surprise. He's a talented player whose career suffered from some neck injuries, but he has returned to his best level. Damone Clark should be the starter next to him in 2023.

But most of the strength lies in the secondary. The addition of former DPOY Stephon Gilmore to play alongside Trevon Diggs gives Dallas one of the best cornerback duos in the league.

Jourdan Lewis has also developed into a solid nickel corner and Malik Hooker is a talented free safety (albeit one with too many injuries), while Donovan Wilson feels in nicely as the strong safety.

Cowboys fans who are excited about this group have every reason to do so. They're going to be a very good team.

