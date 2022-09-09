"We are doomed" - Skip Bayless cautions Dallas Cowboys fans to expect heartbreak

Did Skip Bayless just jinx the Dallas Cowboys and put them under more pressure for the 2022-2023 season? Bayless talked about his expectations for the Cowboys' upcoming season. He's a big believer in his team.

On the "Skip Bayless Show," he predicted that his team would make a playoff run.

He first spoke about how Dallas has been a disappointment since its last Super Bowl victory in 1996.

Bayless said:

" I know my Cowboys, ... they've only won two playoff games in the last 12 years. I know that since they won that last Super Bowl, January 1996. My Cowboys have the worst playoff record in all the NFL, 4 and 11. I know that. I know that my Cowboys have made the playoffs only 11 times in the past 26 seasons.

"Think about that. Only 11 times in 26 seasons has America's team actually made the playoffs. I know that since they last played in an NFC Championship game Jan. 14, 1996. It has been 9,734 days, 9,734 days since my Cowboys even made it to a conference championship game."

Bayless then made a bold take. He predicted that the Cowboys will make it to the NFC Championship and ultimately fall short to the New Orleans Saints. He added:

"I know all of that ... . But that is about to change. Yep, you're right. I can't help myself. I am plunging yet again. This is the year I believe in the Madden simulation. Which actually has my Cowboys making it all the way to the NFC Championship game and losing to New Orleans.

"I will take that. NFC Championship game, here we come. Book it. As I said earlier, I believe we'll lose to Brady in that game. But I believe we will finally play for the first time in, to date, 9,734 days. We will play in an NFC Championship game. There. I did it. We are doomed. "

Dallas Cowboys were a first-round exit in the playoffs last year

NFC Wild Card playoffs, San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys.

Every single season, the Dallas Cowboys have high expectations. The emergence of defensive stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs have complemented their well-rounded offense. It's no surprise they had high expectations in the past season.

Dallas won the NFC East with a 12-5 record.

The Cowboys hosted the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the playoffs. A controversial run by Dak Prescott helped the 49ers defeat Dallas 23-17.

However, this is a new season, and only time will tell if the Dallas Cowboys make the playoffs.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Skip Bayless, "The Skip Bayless Show" and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rajdeep Barman