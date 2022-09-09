"He's a Big Apple guy or Hollywood guy" - Skip Bayless suggests Odell Beckham Jr. will only perform if the spotlight is on him

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent, but he was present at last night's NFL season opener where the Buffalo Bills defeated the Los Angeles Rams, the team he most recently played for.

Odell Beckham Jr. is currently recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the Super Bowl. He remains a free agent. He's had talks with both the Rams and the Bills.

Before joining the Rams last season, Odell Beckham Jr. was a member of the Cleveland Browns. He didn't see much success in his two seasons with the Browns like he did early on in his career with the New York Giants. Within his first five seasons with New York, he set career-highs in receiving yards, receptions, and receiving touchdowns.

Analyst Skip Bayless spoke about Odell being a free agent and thinks he thrives best in big cities, under the big lights.

Bayless said on "The Skip Bayless Show":

" I just believe he can play in this league at a high level. I believe you can win playoff games with Baker Mayfield because he took Cleveland to their first playoff win at Pittsburgh. Their first playoff wins since 1994. He did that ... the Odell predicament drove me crazy because Odell got to Cleveland and didn't want to be in Cleveland.

"He wanted to be in New York. He's a Big Apple guy or Hollywood guy, as we saw last year with the Rams ... didn't want to be out there in Cleveland. And he started getting hurt. He had three different surgeries while he was in Cleveland."

Last season, he joined the Rams mid-season after being released from the Browns and helped them win the Super Bowl. He recorded seven total touchdowns.

Could Odell Beckham Jr. sign with the Buffalo Bills after last night's impressive performance over the Rams?

Last night, the Buffalo Bills put on a clinic as they masterfully defeated the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. This all happened right in front of Beckham Jr.'s eyes.

Von Miller, Bills Make Recruiting Pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. After Beating Rams

Beckham Jr. attended the game in Rams clothing and even went over to Von Miller, who was on the Rams' Super Bowl-winning team last year, before he played the Rams.

With the Bills dominant 31-10 victory over the Rams and after seeing his former teammate Von Miller over there, Odell Beckham Jr. could, perhaps, be persuaded to sign with the team.

