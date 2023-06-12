Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets in April. Since then he has essentially become the face of New York as he attends nearly every event in the New York/ New Jersey area. Whether it's NBA or NHL playoffs or even a Taylor Swift concert, the quarterback has been everywhere.

On FS1's "Undisputed" on Monday morning, Skip Bayless said that the quarterback is on 'the hottest seat' when it comes to retaining his job.

He said that all of New York is 'buzzing' right now because they have a notable quarterback. But, he said that starting over with a new team at an age 39 season, won't be easy.

"So this all adds up for me to what I thought from the start. Whether he likes it or not. Aaron Rodgers is about to be on the hottest seat in the league because of all this buzz that he's talking about. All of the Big Apple is going to be buzzy for opening night. So Aaron Rodgers is about to experience more pressure than he has ever felt in a mature career because he's starting over at going on 39 in New York City."

Skip Bayless then went on to say that since the Jets are so excited to finally have a good quarterback they likely won't want to wait very long for Aaron Rodgers to have success on the field.

"For the Jets who haven't had a quarterback of note since Joe Namath. The New York media will be they'll have their knives out. "

The "Undisputed" co-host then went on to joke that perhaps the fans would get a "ayahuasca buzz" but he's not sure they will be getting a buzz about football.

"They might have an ayahuasca buzz, but I don't know about a football buzz."

Whether Bayless is right on his assumption or not, all eyes will be on Aaron as soon as training camp starts to see what he will be able to do with the Jets.

Aaron Rodgers attends Tony Awards with C.J. Uzomah

Aaron Rodgers may be finishing up OTA's with the New York Jets this week but, he isn't finished making appearances around New York. The Jets quarterback was in attendance at the annual Tony Awards, that honor the best of Broadway.

He arrived with Jets' teammate C.J. Uzomah and Broadway fans were a little confused as to why he was there. As the awards aren't typically an event attended by professional athletes who don't have a major stake in Broadway.

During the live airing of the Tony Awards, the camera panned towards the quarterback and Uzomah and the look on the quarterback's face immediately went viral.

His eyes were big and he was nearly frowning as others around him appeared to be laughing and smiling. There's no doubt that a viral glance at the Jets quarterback will be used for the foreseeable future.

