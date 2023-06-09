Micah Parsons put together an impactful season in 2022 if one looks at his sack totals. Speaking about the numbers, he explained that the missing massive jump in sacks was intentional.

Here's how he put it, according to Dallas Morning News via Pro Football Talk:

“I’m kinda off the sack wave. I’m onto the impact wave. You see Aaron Donald. He can have 12 sacks, but the impact he makes is so dominant. You can tell... I’m not chasing for something. I’m trying to achieve and be greater than someone who is chasing.”

Skip Bayless was not encouraged by the comments, speaking on Undisputed this week:

"The other day I wasn't real pleased when he was talking about 'I want to focus on impact plays versus sacks.' I said, 'No, just own it because you're that dude, man. You got it.'"

When analysts look at defensive players, the two-stop statistics are usually interceptions and sacks. Sacks are a counter of how many times a player moved an offense backward while interceptions are a counter of the number of times a possession was killed.

Aside from that, tackles for loss and pressures are the other top statistics looked at by most. Parsons appeared to be stating that he wanted to be the guy that pressures quarterbacks or stands in the way of a running back, forcing him to cut back into another defender.

Skip to 1:36:00 for Bayless comments on Parsons:

In other words, it was a team-first statement, because impact plays don't result in popular stats that come with a spotlight. Put simply, there aren't many players doing impact play dances. Rather, he appears to be looking to disrupt more than pull the kill trigger himself.

Micah Parsons prepares for a pressure-packed season

Micah Parsons at Denver Broncos v Dallas Cowboys

On multiple levels, the Cowboys have a sun pointed directly at them. Analysts have called this season make-or-break for Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott. If the team doesn't hit a new level in January, analysts have argued, it will be time to start over at one or both positions.

Defensively, as Parsons enters his third season in the league, the pressure will be on to prove that he hasn't already hit his ceiling. In 2021, he earned 84 combined tackles and 13 sacks. Last season, he earned 13.5 sacks and 65 combined tackles. It is also likely that he'll see a lot of attention from opposing offensive lines, making matter harder.

Put simply, he might not have a choice but to be an impact player if he gets the Von Miller treatment of yesteryear.

