"Tom Brady wins AGAIN" - Skip Bayless speculates possible Bruce Arians-Brady split 

Just when it seemed the Tom Brady-Bruce Arians-Todd Bowles trio was getting back together, a different retirement reshuffled the team's plans. This time, the head coach, Bruce Arians, decided to call it a career. However, he's not entirely out the door as he will be stepping into the front office.

The retirement timing is surprising for many as coaching changes typically take place in late December or January. Todd Bowles will be elevated to become the new head coach with Arians gone. Some speculated that Tom Brady had a hand to play in the coaching change, including Skip Bayless.

Taking to Twitter, Bayless posted a short smattering of words, insinuating that the quarterback was the mastermind behind the change and had been pulling for this. Here's what the host said:

"Bruce Arians kicked upstairs. Tom Brady wins AGAIN."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Bruce Arians kicked upstairs. Tom Brady wins AGAIN. Bruce Arians kicked upstairs. Tom Brady wins AGAIN.

With Arians out the door, the quarterback now has a defensive-minded head coach once again. Bill Belichick, a defensive-minded head coach, worked with the quarterback for two decades. Now, it seems, a return to the norm for the quarterback has taken place.

Bruce Arians' legacy with and without Tom Brady

New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bruce Arians had been the head honcho since the quarterback landed in Tampa Bay in 2020. Arians' run as the head coach went from 2019 until 2022. However, since the next season is yet to begin, many will look at 2021 as his final year. Before Tampa Bay, Arians coached the Arizona Cardinals and the Indianapolis Colts.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Bruce Arians really made a fascinating decision: Tom Brady comes back to the #Bucs , and he knows they’ll be good. Rather than have Todd Bowles take over a bad team or one in transition, he chooses now to pass it off. Arians made sure Bowles will coach a good team. Bruce Arians really made a fascinating decision: Tom Brady comes back to the #Bucs, and he knows they’ll be good. Rather than have Todd Bowles take over a bad team or one in transition, he chooses now to pass it off. Arians made sure Bowles will coach a good team.

Arians started his head coaching career with the Colts in 2012, serving as the interim head coach for Chuck Pagano. According to Pro Football Reference, in Pagano's stead, the head coach went 9-3. He continued his coaching career with the Cardinals after impressing the league with his work in Indianapolis.

In his first three seasons, the head coach kept the momentum going. From 2013-2015, the Cardinals only got better. In 2013, they went 10-6. In 2014, they went 11-5, and in 2015, they went 13-3. However, they were never able to breakthrough into the playoffs. 2015 was the peak of Arians' time with the team.

Over the ensuing two seasons, the head coach failed to get over .500, eventually leading to his exit in 2017 and first retirement. In 2019, he returned to football, coaching a 7-9 Buccaneers squad. In 2020, Brady came to town, helping deliver a Lombardi to the coach. After a shot at a repeat, the head coach's time coaching has come to an end.

Edited by Piyush Bisht