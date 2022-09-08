Skip Bayless claims Tom Brady enjoys embarassing the Cowboys: "He loves to stick it to them"

Quarterback Tom Brady will start his 23rd season in the NFL on Sunday night versus the Dallas Cowboys. Skip Bayless, a diehard fan of the Cowboys, said on the show Undisputed how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback loves to stick it to Dallas:

"And he just got voted by his peers as the single not the best quarterback, the best player in all of football. I keep bringing up Pro Football Focus graded him last year, the regular season, the number one quarterback graded in pro football was Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr."

"So what he's saying is just the truth. It's a negative, positive truth because you are daring to tug on Superman's cape. And listen, Tom Brady is six and zero against my Cowboys, six and o. And he loves to stick it to them."

Bayless added:

"Tampa didn't play all that well in the opener at Tampa, as they were trying to defend last year and you warned me, you said, 'Hey, you bring all those guys back on defense.' And you say let's run it back. And all of a sudden, you're getting run over because your heart's not quite in it. You don't have quite the urgency that you had the year before."

Joey Knight @TBTimes_Bulls Factoid of the Day: Tom Brady is undefeated with a 95.9 passer rating in six regular season meetings vs. Cowboys Factoid of the Day: Tom Brady is undefeated with a 95.9 passer rating in six regular season meetings vs. Cowboys

Brady and the Buccaneers faced the Cowboys at home to start off last season, winning 31 - 29. The quarterback threw for 379 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions in the victory.

Brady and starting Week One games in his career

New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

For the Buccaneers quarterback, it will be his 22nd season overall starting in Week One in the NFL. In his career, the quarterback has thrown 43 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in Week One starts while throwing for 5,311 yards per Statmuse.

According to Pro Football Reference, he's faced the Cowboys six times in his career, throwing for 1,733 yards with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. On Sunday, he'll look to win his seventh consecutive game versus the Cowboys and start off the Buccaneers' season on a high.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX Tom Brady has never lost against the Cowboys.



Will he continue the streak this Sunday? Tom Brady has never lost against the Cowboys. Will he continue the streak this Sunday? https://t.co/KyJd8yhOlS

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Undisputed and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12