Skydance media announces collaborations with NFL Films to cover exclusive documentary about Jerry Jones ownership of Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones is one of the most interesting NFL owners among the 31 and his story of how he took over the Dallas Cowboys is a great one. Most people only know what is written online, unless you are in the inner sanctum of the franchise.

Well, now we may be getting a behind-the-scenes look at how Jones became the owner of the Cowboys. Skydance Media, which is owned by David Ellison, is reportedly in talks with NFL Films to deliver an exclusive documentary on Jones and his ownership of the Cowboys, per Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic.

Daniel Kaplan @KaplanSportsBiz The first project of the Skydance Media and NFL Films collaboration will be a documentary series on the Jones family ownership of the Dallas Cowboys The first project of the Skydance Media and NFL Films collaboration will be a documentary series on the Jones family ownership of the Dallas Cowboys

We know that Jones bought the Cowboys back in 1989 for $140 million, which, back then, was a serious amount of money. Fast forward to the present day, and now the Cowboys are reportedly worth nearly $10 billion.

The takeover from Harvey Wright is well documented. But now with this exclusive documentary, perhaps we will get access to new information about the deal and how Jones built the Cowboys into what it is now.

Jerry Jones' Cowboys one of the most recognizable sporting organizations on the planet

For the most part, when people think of the NFL, they think of Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys. They are often on the front page of numerous newspapers, magazines, and online publications.

Such is their standing in the media, most fans dislike Dallas simply due to the coverage the team gets regardless of how the team is playing on the field.

This is, in part, to Jones' business acumen and what he has done for the franchise off the field. The Ford Center is an indoor 12,000-seat stadium and The Star is a huge 91-acre campus and the headquarters of the Cowboys. It also has a practice facility and just about everything else a pro sports team needs, and it's all thanks to Jerry Jones.

The Cowboys are one of the biggest drawcards for the NFL and when in primetime, they draw an insane amount of viewership. The season opener last year between Tampa Bay and the Cowboys on NBC drew 25 million people, making it the most-watched season opener since 2015.

When Dallas plays, people watch. To see how Jerry Jones built this juggernaut of an organization will be a fascinating watch and for most of us, we can't wait to watch the documentary.

