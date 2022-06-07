"Some of that is luck" - Ryan Fitzpatrick debunks the secret behind Tom Brady's longevity

Tom Brady has received praise from Ryan Fitzpatrick for his longevity, though the latter believes he has had some luck.

Many peers, fans, coaches, and players around the league would agree that Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time, given his achievements and incredible longevity. They have also wondered what Brady has done to stay at the top of his game for so long.

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who recently retired, spoke about this on "The Adam Schefter Podcast." While Fitzpatrick recognized Brady's determined mindset and hard work ethic, he also believes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has been a little lucky in his career.

Fitzpatrick said:

"It really doesn't make sense. I mean, a lot of is, it's a testament to what he does, and how he trains and how every waking minute of his day is about, you know, making sure that he's in the best shape possible to be on the football field."

He added:

"You know, that being said, you know, there's a lot of luck that goes into it, too. You know, he had the one serious knee injury from the low hit from Bernard Pollard that he was able to come back from that. And I know he's played through a lot of stuff, I'm sure but being able to avoid some of those serious injuries."

Fitzpatrick continued:

"Some of that is training, some of that is preparation. Some of that is luck. But to be able to do it for as long as he has on the mental side of it. To be able to be so locked in for every single game, it just that part of it and being a quarterback and knowing the grind that it takes week in and week out that part of it just doesn't make sense to me."

He concluded:

"That it's so incredible to look at his preparation and how zoned and locked in he is for every single game. That part is unparalleled, unmatched by anybody that's ever played."

Ryan Fitzpatrick retired last week after 17 seasons in the NFL

Los Angeles Chargers v Washington Football Team

Ryan Fitzpatrick retired from the NFL on June 2, 2022. The legendary quarterback played for nine teams over the course of a 17-year career. He most recently turned out for the Washington Commanders.

In his career, Fitzpatrick completed 3,072 passes out of 5,060 (60.7%) while throwing for 34,990 yards. He threw 223 touchdowns to 169 interceptions, had 2,623 rushing yards, and 21 rushing touchdowns.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring from the NFL after 17 seasons. Threw for 34,990 passing yards and 223 TDs after coming into the league as a 7th-round pick out of Harvard. Gave fans some of the most memorable moments on and off the field.



