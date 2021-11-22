"Special player" - One Dallas Cowboys rookie Parsons caught the eye of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The Dallas Cowboys may have suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. But there was one player that stood out amongst the Cowboys: rookie linebacker Micah Parsons.

Parsons and the Cowboys defense held the Chiefs to just 19 points but the offense was unable to get anything going. Parsons' performance apparently caught the eye of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who had nothing but praise for the rookie linebacker who kept him on his toes the entire game.

What was set up to be the game of the season between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys turned out a little lopsided at moments. The Chiefs defeated the Cowboys with a low-scoring 19-9 win. The Cowboys offense was without WR1 Amari Cooper, who is on the COVID-19 list, and then lost wide receiver CeeDee Lamb who suffered a concussion late in the first half.

But rookie linebacker Micah Parsons was a bright spot in the Cowboys' performance on Sunday afternoon. Parsons, a rookie out of Penn State, is having a spectacular start to his NFL career. Parsons sacked Patrick Mahomes twice on Sunday and had a forced fumble late in the game. Of course, Parsons' pressure all day caught the eye of Mahomes, who had nothing but good things to say about Parsons.

“He’s a special player,” Mahomes said, as per the Cowboys website. “I mean, to be that good of a linebacker and be able to play defensive end, there’s not a lot of guys like that in this league. He has a high motor. He chased me down on that sack, the strip sack, and the whole game he was in there the whole time battling and battling.”

Parsons, who was drafted as a linebacker, has also spent time as an edge rusher this season. He even joked and said that he doesn't 'play a position' when he plays football. He also said that he wouldn't be living up to his full potential if he stayed at one position.

He’s also the 1st player with 60 tackles and 8.0 sacks in his first 10 career games since 2000. The Cowboys' Micah Parsons is the 1st player with 60 tackles and 8.0 sacks in his team’s first 10 games of a season since Terrell Suggs in 2013.He’s also the 1st player with 60 tackles and 8.0 sacks in his first 10 career games since 2000. https://t.co/lvqmfIYBvF

Parsons joins DeMarcus Ware for rookie Cowboys record

With two sacks on Sunday afternoon, Parsons is now tied with DeMarcus Ware for most sacks by a Cowboys rookie, which he is sure to surpass in the next few weeks.

Parsons is now the first player to have 60 tackles and eight sacks in the first ten games of a season since Terrell Suggs of the Baltimore Ravens achieved that tally in 2013. Parsons is the first rookie to get to that stat since 2000.

The Dallas Cowboys will now have a short week as they prepare for their annual Thanksgiving game when they play the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs will now have a bye before hosting the Denver Broncos.

