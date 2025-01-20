SPOTTED: Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper make special appearance at Eagles-Rams playoff game in Philadelphia

Bradley Cooper, a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan, attended the team's divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. His girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, joined him as they cheered from a luxury box at Lincoln Financial Field.

A fan account posted a clip featuring Cooper cheering on his favorite team.

“Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper at the Rams vs Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field in Pennsylvania recently,” @GiHadidArg wrote on X (translated from Spanish).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Cooper wore an Eagles jacket. They cheered on the Eagles, with Cooper clapping and shouting, ‘Let’s go!’ multiple times. Another fan captured the same moment and shared it on TikTok.

Jalen Hurts and the squad registered a 28-22 win to head into the conference championship game for the ninth time in their history and fifth in the last nine years. The Eagles are one of the most consistent teams in the league after the Kansas City Chiefs.

Their win was orchestrated by star running back Saquon Barkley. He had 26 carries for 205 yards and two TDs. Kicker Jake Elliott also chipped in with three field goals despite missing the first one-point kick.

Bradley Cooper will give up Oscar for a Super Bowl victory

Bradley Cooper celebrated his birthday at the Philadelphia Eagles' final regular season game against the New York Giants on Jan. 5. He attended the game with his 7-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.

Cooper's dedication to the Eagles was evident during his appearance on "The Howard Stern Show' in 2023. When asked to choose between an Oscar and a Super Bowl victory for the Eagles, he said:

“Eagles Super Bowl victory. Yeah, I know, I'm sick.”

The Eagles will face the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on Fox.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback