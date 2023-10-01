Spotted: Hailee Steinfeld sports Wyoming Cowboy hoodie during day out with Josh Allen's mother

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's relationship has become a new NFL topic during this off-season. The two were spotted at multiple locations. Recently, the Marvel actress was seen with the star quarterback's mother, Lavonne Allen.
Allen's mother and the Oscar-nominated actress were spotted out and about at the Leveled Up Buffalo shop, which is situated on the outskirts of Buffalo, New York. Since Leveled Up Buffalo has a strong association with the Buffalo Bills, many consider wearing their pieces on game day as good luck.
Steinfeld, Lavonne Allen and the store's owner, Lindsey Vega, posed for a picture for the business's social media page. The caption read:
"Pinch Me."
In the image, Steinfeld wore Wyoming Cowboys gear, the team for which the Bills QB plays.
The Buffalo Bills are playing against the Miami Dolphins in a competitive game this week. No information has come out about the singer's presence at the game.
Hailee Steinfeld cheered for Josh Allen at the Bills vs. Raiders game
Steinfeld made a public appearance at the Bills game, solidifying speculations about her relationship with the team's quarterback, Josh Allen.
Their romance sparked rumors earlier this year and has since been a topic of discussion among fans and media. The couple hasn't shied away from being seen together, notably during a well-documented vacation they enjoyed in Mexico, adding fuel to the relationship rumors.
In the past, both Hailee and Josh have maintained a level of privacy about their personal lives. Josh Allen, in particular, has been vocal about the significance of setting boundaries in her relationships, underscoring his dedication to maintaining a healthy balance between his public and private spheres.
Despite the attention and speculation, they seem to be navigating their relationship in a way that works for them. Fans eagerly anticipate further glimpses into their journey as a couple in the future.