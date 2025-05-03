SPOTTED: Travis Kelce poses up with classic Chevy Chevelle for sunny photoshoot in Manhattan

After maintaining a low profile throughout the offseason, Travis Kelce has started to make public appearances now and then. After enjoying a golf session with comedian Andrew Santino and Justin Timberlake in Los Angeles, Kelce was spotted taking care of his off-field duties in New York City.

On Thursday, Kelce was in Manhattan for a brand's photoshoot, and on Friday, BTS pictures from his shoot went viral on social media. In the pictures, the Kansas City Chiefs star can be spotted posing alongside a sleek green Chevrolet Chevelle SS.

Kelce wore all-white attire, featuring a white cable-knit sweater with green detailing. The tight end paired it with cream-shaded trousers, finishing his look with white sneakers and black shades. He also had a large camouflage bag.

Fans spotted Travis Kelce during his photoshoot, but there was no sign of his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, around the set.

Taylor Swift and Taylor Swift's public appearances were reportedly restricted due to Ryan Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively

Blake Lively has been battling her controversial lawsuit against "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni. Because of her legal battles, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have maintained a low profile throughout the offseason.

According to a report from US Weekly, Swift doesn't want her relationship "to be dragged" into Lively's drama.

"All the stuff going on with Blake is another reason Taylor and Travis want to keep to themselves," a source told Us Weekly in April. "The last thing Taylor wants is to be dragged into a controversy when she's trying to destress."

Keeping aside Lively's legal drama, it might also have been Kelce's choice to avoid media attention. A viral report last month explained how the Chiefs tight end has desperately wanted to "take a breather" from all the public attention he has received since Day 1 of going public with his romance.

