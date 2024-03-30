St. Louis Battlehawks UFL Roster 2024: Players, Starting QB, Head Coach, Schedule, Tickets & More

The St. Louis Battlehawks will kickstart their UFL 2024 campaign on Saturday when they take on the Michigan Panthers in Week 1. Anthony Becht will serve as the head coach for the Battlehawks in the first edition of the newly formed spring football league.

Quarterback AJ McCarron will lead the offense for St. Louis. The signal-caller completed 203 of 295 passes for 2,150 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions in nine games when the Battlehawks played in the XFL last year.

Here's a look at the St. Louis Battlehawks' full roster ahead of the first game of the UFL season.

A. J. McCarron, QB Brandon Silvers, QB Manny Wilkins, QB Mataeo Durant, RB Wayne Gallman, RB Jacob Saylors, RB Vadal Alexander, G Abdul Beecham, G Juwann Bushell-Beatty, T Steven Gonzalez, G Jaryd Jones-Smith, T Eric Magwood, T Mike Panasiuk, C Teton Saltes, T Dohnovan West, C Travis Feeney, OLB Willie Harvey Jr,. ILB Elorm Lumor, OLB Callahan O'Reilly, ILB Mike Rose, ILB Pita Taumoepenu, OLB Carson Wells, OLB Lakiem Williams, ILB Marcell Ateman, WR Ja'Marcus Bradley, WR Hakeem Butler, WR Blake Jackson, WR Jerome Kapp, WR Darrius Shepherd, WR Jeff Thomas, WR Freedom Akinmoladun, DE Austin Faoliu, DE Antwuan Jackson, DE T. J. Pesefea, DT Kobe Smith, DT Dravon Askew-Henry, SS Qwynnterrio Cole, SS Ben DeLuca, FS Tim Harris, CB Lavert Hill, CB Kameron Kelly, FS Keylon Kennedy, CB Chris Payton-Jones, CB Brandon Sebastian, CB Channing Stribling, CB Kemari Averett, TE Jake Sutherland. TE Sterling Hofrichter, P Alex Matheson, LS Andre Szmyt, K

St. Louis Battlehawks' schedule for the 2024 UFL season

Here's a look at the St. Louis Battlehawks' 2024 UFL schedule:

Week 1 (Saturday, March 30) at Michigan Panthers, kickoff at 4 p.m. ET

Week 2 (Saturday, April 6) vs. Arlington Renegades, kickoff at 8 p.m. ET

Week 3 (Sunday, April 14) at San Antonio Brahmas, kickoff at 3 p.m. ET

Week 4 (Saturday, April 20) vs. Memphis Showboats, kickoff at 12:30 p.m. ET

Week 5 (Sunday, April 28) at DC Defenders, kickoff at 12 p.m. ET

Week 6 (Saturday, May 4) vs. Houston Roughnecks, kickoff 3 p.m. ET

Week 7 (Saturday, May 11) at Birmingham Stallions, kickoff at 4 p.m. ET

Week 8 (Sunday, May 19) vs. DC Defenders, kickoff at 12 p.m. ET

Week 9 (Saturday, May 25) at Arlington Renegades, kickoff at 12 p.m. ET

Week 10 (Saturday, June 1) vs. San Antonio Brahmas, kickoff at 4 p.m. ET

Fans who wish to watch the St. Louis Battlehawks in action this season can purchase season tickets or single-game tickets that are now available on the UFL website.