Steelers to honor late Dwayne Haskins by wearing “3” sticker on back of their helmets

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced how they plan to honor Dwayne Haskins this season. The team released a photo on Friday morning of a number three sticker, Haskins' number. It will be on the back of each player's helmet throughout the season.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes standout was tragically killed in April in Florida just four weeks shy of his 25th birthday.

What happend to Dwayne Haskins?

Dwayne Haskins, along with key members of the Pittsburgh Steelers offense, traveled to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in early April to train with fellow quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. It was an opportunity for the new quarterback and the offense to build chemistry and start working together.

On Saturday, April 9, 2022, before 7:00 AM EST, Dwayne Haskins called his wife Kalabrya, who was home in Pittsburgh, and told her that his rental car had run out of gas on the side of Interstate 595 and that he was walking to the nearest gas station to get more gas. He was apparently trying to get to the airport as he was due to fly back home to Pittsburgh that day.

As he walked alongside the road, Haskins decided to try and cross the Interstate but was sadly hit by a dump truck and then another vehicle, neither of whom saw him in the early morning light.

His wife attempted to call him when she didn't hear back and was unfortunately told by a 911 operator that there had been an incident that may have involved Haskins.

Weeks later, it was released that Dwayne Haskins’ toxicology results showed that he was considered legally drunk at the time with a blood alcohol level of .24 as well as having norketamine and ketamine in his system. No charges were filed against either driver. Police determined it was a tragic accident.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Chase Claypool said at the time how heartbroken he was and that he was one of the last people who saw him before the accident.

"I spent your final moments with you and I can't help but think about how selfless you were in those moments. All you cared about was making sure that everyone around you was okay and I can't thank you enough for that. You are what I strive to be."-Chase Claypool

The Steelers will display their late teammate's number on their helmets throughout the season as a tribute to him. The Pittsburgh Steelers will open the 2022 NFL season on the road against their AFC North division rival Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.

